Get Your Tickets for This Thursday’s Central Oregon PubTalk

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)
Join us this Thursday to hear from Drew Van Roekel, Co-founder of HomeHudl, on how the Prineville-based startup is revolutionizing real estate matchmaking for military families. Register now for EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk, where business, technology and community converge.
Agenda:
Keynote Presentation: How to get Comfortable with the Wet Cement
Carol Kruse, Fortune 1000 Board Member, Former Chief Marketing Officer for ESPN and Cambia Health, Former VP of Global Digital Marketing at Coca-Cola
Company Pitch: Outlab Industries
Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO
Company Pitch: HomeHudl
Drew Van Roekel, Co-founder
Thursday, November 21
Worthy Brewing
4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program Get Your Tickets