Getting a Loan for Driver’s License (Lån Til Førerkort)

We can all agree that getting a driver’s license is an expensive endeavor, especially for people who do not earn that much and need to make a significant one-time expense.

In case you do not have enough money in your savings account to finish the training and get a license you need; you can take advantage of loan specifically created to provide you money to use for this expense.

Before making up your mind, you should understand the importance of taking a loan for driver’s license, which will help you determine the best course of action.

Things You Should Remember About a Loan for Driver’s License

Everything depends on a school you choose, but generally, you will need NOK 30,000 to get a driver’s license for a passenger vehicle. At the same time, it may be both time consuming and challenging to save each month with an idea to reach the desired goal. However, you can take a loan specifically created for paying this expense.

That way, you will take necessary courses, get driving lessons you need, finish the test, and handle the entire process, while paying monthly installments and interest rates, similarly as any other loan.

We are talking about an unsecured loan that will help you obtain a driver’s license. Another most common name is a consumer loan, which will help you get enough money to handle each step along the way.

Personal or consumer loans are convenient because you will get a specific period, monthly installment with fixed interest rate, meaning you can enjoy predictable payments until you repay everything. The maximum repayment period can go up to five years, while you can choose shorter terms, meaning you can repay the loan faster and be debt-free.

Tips for Getting a Driver’s License

You should understand a few things about a driver’s license, before deciding whether you should take a loan or not. If you wish to drive a passenger vehicle in Norway, you need relevant license that will show to law enforcement that you can safely drive across the country.

The process comes with different aspects including theoretical and practical training, which will create the basis for your test. According to Public Roads Administration, you can complete the test in any driving school, which will allow you to sign up for driving test. The following courses are essential, before obtaining a license and passing the test.

You need to have a basic traffic course, basic training, traffic part, theory test and final training. After completing the basic course, you can enter a car and drive around next to an instructor to learn and practice how to drive.

It is useful to practice driving as much as you can with designated drivers, adults, and parents. However, the person with whom you can practice must be over twenty-five years of age and have five years old license.

By ensuring frequent practice, you can reduce the number of driving lessons you need, which will reduce the expenses altogether. You can save lots of money by learning specific things from your parents and friends who know everything about driving.

Generally, a driving lesson lasts forty-five minutes in driving school, while the price is NOK 1,600. You need to have at least a hundred and ten hours of driving before you can book a driving test and obtain a license you always wanted.

Choosing a Driving School

When you live in a large city, you can find numerous traffic and driving schools available on the market. That way, they will be as competitive as possible, meaning you may get discounts and various offers that can reduce the overall amount you must spend.

Of course, each one comes with mandatory courses and different price levels for lessons. The main idea is to check out a few options from the area you reside in and compare their offers to determine which one works best for your needs and preferences.

Still, you must take driving and theory test in Norwegian Public Roads Administration, while schools are responsible for mandatory courses you must handle beforehand.

Who Can Get a Loan?

If you wish to apply for an unsecured loan for driving license, you must follow specific criteria, which is mandatory for all applicants. You need to be a Norwegian citizen, or work and live at least three years, do not have payment remarks, have a fixed income and be older than eighteen years, while some banks require being at least twenty-five before applying.

Generally, you can find a wide array of banks that come with unsecured loans on the market. Therefore, it may be challenging to determine which one is the best for your specific needs. Regarding fees and interest rates, each bank and lender comes with specific regulations you must follow, meaning the best option is comparing different lenders before choosing.

The rule of thumb is to submit at least three applications at different banks simultaneously, which will help you compare the offers and find the most affordable one. On the other hand, you can find different loan agents on the market that work with different banks for a commission.

You can hire them to find the best offer on your behalf, meaning you do not have to apply at each and bring the same paperwork. The main goal is to give paperwork to an agent and wait for a list of lenders, which will help you compare them altogether.

Benefits of Getting a Driver’s License

1. Freedom and Independence

The biggest reason you should get a driver’s license is to enjoy the sense of freedom and independence wherever you wish to go and wherever you wish to be. Of course, it requires some expenses, maintenance, time spent keeping the car safe, but you can avoid using public transportation and wait for a bust or metro to arrive.

With a license, you can meet with family members and friends and go wherever you please. If you are into spontaneous moments entering a vehicle and going on a road trip can be perfect enjoyment for you. You will feel more liberated than before, which is the reason everyone should have a valid driver’s license.

The first thing you should do is getting an unsecured loan with lappen, which will help you ensure the financing process. It is the initial step towards your liberation.

2. Flexibility and Convenience

Apart from offering you freedom that will provide you with peace of mind, you will get additional flexibility and convenience in daily activities and life. Therefore, you will not depend on public transportation schedule, but create your own plans without timetables.

You can go to work, school, run errands and everything will be much more convenient without relying on others to help you. Besides, you can place as many groceries as you can in the backseat and return home without breaking a sweat. Although walking is a good option for most people, transportation can come in handy.

3. Emergency Situations

In case of an emergency, you can use your car to help you reach the destination, help someone in need and reach anyone in crisis. For instance, if you have family issues, or medical crisis, you can reach the desired location as soon as possible, which is an invaluable option compared with the past when you had to rely on others. Nowadays, others can rely on you.