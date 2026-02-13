Getting AIAG Labels: 6 Tips on Choosing a Supplier

When you are in need of AIAG labels, you may think that we are talking about just a small detail that doesn’t make any kind of a difference in your overall operations and the performance of your business. Yet, this is not true, because these actually carry quite big consequences, as they are not simply stickers, but also compliance tools, communication systems that keep materials flowing smoothly among different parties, as well as, of course, traceability safeguards. Speaking of compliance, read more on AIAG in general, so that you can understand what kinds of rules we may be talking about.

Anyway, if you choose these randomly, and then wind up with labels that cannot be properly scanned, that fade too quickly, or that don’t meet the Automotive Industry Actions Group (AIAG) standards, then there is no denying the fact that you can wind up having quite some problems in your operations. From stopped shipments and triggered chargebacks to, well, damaged supplier relationships. This is why doing your best to make the right choice is of utmost importance here.

Now, to get the perfect labels, you will, naturally, need to find and partner up with the right supplier. But, before we get to talking about how you can do that and sharing tips that could help you, let me now tell you a bit more about what these particular labels actually are in the first place. To cut right to the chase, we are talking about standardized labels that are used throughout the automotive industry to help identify containers, pallets, shipments, and individual parts. Those standards that have been developed by the AIAG serve to uniform labeling across the entire automotive supply chain, thus making things easier and more straightforward.

Having understood what these are, the next thing you want to do is, of course, do your best to choose the right supplier that will provide you with the perfect AIAG labels. And, well, this definitely warrants some research. What we are going to do right now, thus, is share some tips that should help you go through that research successfully and wind up getting the perfect products for yourself. Without any more ado, thus, let us get started.

Get Recommendations and Search the Web

Okay, the first thing you will have to do here is make a list of potential suppliers, so that you can then choose among them. So, talk to the people you know, and also browse the Web in search of companies that can provide you with Automotive Industry Actions Group Labels and take your time to make that comprehensive list. Once you have done that, you will be ready to start doing some more detailed research on the different suppliers.

Check for Automotive Industry Experience

What is it that you should check when trying to do the detailed research, though? Well, for starters, you should undeniably take time to check if the suppliers you are considering have experience in the automotive industry, and thus understand the automotive requirements. Ask about their previous automotive customers, and check their experience, as partnering up with a company that has great experience will undeniably reduce the risk of trial-and-error and of mistakes that could cost you quite a lot.

Check for Current AIAG Standards Knowledge

Moving on, you should also check if the companies you are considering are up to date with the current AIAG standards. After all, those standards tend to evolve, and a reliable supplier is one that will stay informed about all the revisions and that will understand precisely how updates will affect the label layout, the data requirements, and the barcode formats. Make sure, thus, to check this before going any further.

Check for Customization Options

Of course, while there are standards to follow, your particular labeling needs may change based on packaging updates, customer requirements, and process improvements. This is why you should always check for customization options and determine how flexible certain suppliers are. And it is also why you should go for those that can customize the layouts, support variable data printing, as well as adapt quickly to any changes that have to be made.

Read more about the importance of AIAG for your industry: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/automotive-qms_quality-qualityassurance-qualitycontrol-activity-7374665471482060802-Emj2

Inquire About Quality Control and Reliability

Additionally, you should also ask about the quality control processes. This is because you want all the batches to be of great and consistent quality. So, great suppliers will have documented quality procedures, batch tracking and lot control, and barcode verification processes, as well as, naturally, incoming and outgoing inspections. On top of that, they will offer predictable lead times, as well as emergency and rush production options.

Compare the Costs

Finally, you should compare the costs as well. But, not with the idea of going for the cheapest solution. Cheapest is, in the end, rarely best when it comes to AIAG labels. So, compare the costs, but always ensure that quality is your top priority.