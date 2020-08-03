 Getting PRINCE2® Foundation and Practitioner Certification

If you are considering investing your money, time, and effort into a professional certificate that will launch your project management career, PRINCE2 certification is the one for you. The benefits that you will have by getting this certification will justify all your hard-earned money and time. PRINCE2 has become the standard methodology used for project management. Over the years, it has become more universal and helped in managing, and executing projects. Thanks to its professional network all around the world, you will have increased job opportunities. PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner certification will help you step up your career ladder and become a professional committed to quality. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of PRINCE2® Foundation and Practitioner Certification Training you will have in terms of job opportunities and career prospects with either PRINCE2 Foundation or Practitioner or both.

It is among the most popular methodologies for project management in the world

PRINCE2 methodology is implemented widely in several projects across the world, irrespective of the industry. If you have this certification, it shows that you are aware of the terminologies and can implement it in the project. You will be able to communicate with the clients and stakeholders better. The certification will make you adept at the project management language that is spoken around the world.

Project Management is a skill in-demand

Project Managers are in huge demand right now. They are not bound by any industry and can earn handsome packages. It has become a basic business skill that everyone needs to have. And the best way to get project management knowledge and skill and validate it is through the PRINCE2 certification.

PRINCE2 certified professionals are paid handsomely

As a PRINCE2 certified professional, you can earn significantly more than your non-certified colleagues. According to Glassdoor, the average annual salary of a PRINCE2 Practitioner can range from $40,000 to $242,000.

It will help you in becoming a better project manager

The PRINCE2 methodology offers the best practices for project management that can take any project to success. During the training, you will learn about all the optimal approaches of PRINCE2 methodology that can be used for managing and executing any type of project.

It will open doors for global opportunities

PRINCE2 is a globally recognized credential. Because of the methodology being used by several private and government organizations across the globe, you will have opportunities to find employment in the global market.

PRINCE2 certification can boost your career

When the companies are looking to hire project managers, they will give preference to candidates with the PRINCE2 qualification over the non-certified candidates. In fact, some companies make it mandatory for all the applicants to have the certification.

It helps you become more confident

Thanks to the training, you will feel confident about your project management skills. This confidence will reflect in your work as a project manager.

You will get respect from your colleagues

When you have PRINCE2 knowledge and qualification, you will become a better project manager and gain the respect of your peers. It will also help your career grow.

Who is the PRINCE2 certification for?

The following professionals can benefit from a PRINCE2 certification:

Associate Project Managers

Project Managers

Project Executives

Project Engineers

Software Developers

Software Engineers

How can the PRINCE2 qualification help you with better job prospects?

As a PRINCE2 certified project management professional, you will have to deal with huge responsibilities. Thankfully, your training will prepare you to plan, control, and manage the progress of the project in an effective and efficient manner. You will be able to ensure that all goals are achieved within the set deadline.

All the professionals who want to make a career in project management start with roles like project planner and project analyst. These are the steppingstones to bigger roles. While working at these entry-level positions, you will be helping the project manager and getting an in-depth understanding of the practical application of the PRINCE2 methodology. You will be able to get hands-on experience working on the steps that lead a project to success.

What are the roles and responsibilities of a PRINCE2 certified professional?

Here are the major roles of a PRINCE2 certified professional and their associated responsibilities:

Program or Corporate Management – As a Program or Corporate Manager, you won’t be a part of the project management team. Instead, you will be responsible for naming the executing, creating the project mandate, and describing the different tolerances.

Project Board – The Project Board is responsible for planning the flow and direction of the process that will be leading the project to success.

Project Manager – They are responsible for the day-to-day workings of the project management team. At the same time, they must work within the constraints set by the project board.

Team Members – All the members of the team are responsible for delivering the required products within the specified budget and deadline while ensuring that the quality of the product is not affected.

What are the job opportunities for PRINCE2 Certified Professionals?

PRINCE2 certification allows you to explore employment opportunities from all around the world. During the training, you will learn about the project management’s core competencies that will help you land jobs in different project management profiles. Here are some common designations for the PRINCE2 certified professional:

Customer Project Manager

Implementation Project Manager

Innovation Delivery Manager

National Senior EQA Scheme Officer

PRINCE2 Consultant

Program Manager

Project Delivery Manager

Project Management Analyst

Project Manager (Software Development and IT)

Senior Delivery Manager

Senior Improvement Manager

Senior Project Manager

Service Improvement Manager

Technical Project Manager

PRINCE2 has become an essential measure for all the recruiters who are looking for talented and creative professionals to join their company. They know that PRINCE2 certified professionals are capable of successfully managing any business requirement under great pressure. Also, most competitive and progressive companies have realized the true value of PRINCE2 training for delivering top-class projects under the proposed deadline. This has led to the PRINCE2 methodology becoming a standard for efficient project management.