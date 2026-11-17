Running a business is a constant exercise in deciding where to focus your attention and what can be put off. When you’re busy looking after customers, managing staff, and dealing with the usual day-to-day challenges, cybersecurity can easily fall down the priority list. It’s not that business owners don’t care about security. There always seems to be something more important to do.

Then, before you know it, another year’s gone by, and your team is using a whole bunch of new applications, and no one is sure when the company’s security arrangements were last looked at. It all appears to be working, so it’s tempting to think there’s nothing to worry about. Of course, just because nothing is obviously wrong does not mean your business is well protected. The good news? Getting things back in order doesn’t have to be an expensive overhaul. And often the smaller and more practical things are the ones that make the most difference.

Find Out How Your Business Stacks Up

If you don’t know what you have in place, it is hard to improve your cybersecurity. Before you purchase new software or change company policies, take some time to look at the state of security in your business. Start with the everyday stuff. What systems do you use on your team? Who has access to confidential information? Are people just clicking the reminder to do it later? Are updates being installed when they should?

You may also find accounts for people who have left the company months ago, or employees who have access to information they no longer need. These things don’t happen overnight, especially in a growing business where responsibilities change, and new technology is introduced.

If your systems have evolved over the years and become complex, an IT professional can help you with a more detailed evaluation. The most important thing is to find out what the weaknesses are, and not to assume that everything is okay because nothing has gone wrong yet.

Rethink How Your Network Is Protected

Business networks used to be easier to keep track of. Employees generally worked from one location, used company computers, and accessed information through systems managed within the office. Security arrangements were largely built around keeping that central environment protected.

Things look rather different now. Someone might be working from home, another employee could be accessing files while visiting a client, and the rest of the team might be using cloud applications from several different locations. It’s convenient, but it also creates challenges that older security arrangements weren’t necessarily designed to handle.

This changing environment helps explain the growing interest in approaches such as SASE cybersecurity, which combines networking and security capabilities through cloud-delivered services, making it easier for businesses to manage secure access across different locations and devices.

It’s not something every business needs to adopt immediately, and it certainly isn’t a magic solution to every security problem. Still, if your company has accumulated several separate security tools that are becoming difficult to manage, it’s worth understanding whether a more joined-up approach could work better.

Pay Closer Attention to Who Can Access What

Think about how many different accounts your employees use during a typical week. There are email accounts, cloud storage platforms, customer databases, project management tools, and probably a few applications that only get opened occasionally.

Keeping track of all those accounts can become surprisingly difficult, especially when employees change roles or new people join the business. Unfortunately, forgotten accounts and unnecessary permissions can open the door to someone getting access to information they shouldn’t see.

One simple thing to do is to enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible. Passwords are still important, but adding an extra verification step makes it more difficult for someone to access an account with stolen login details.

It’s also worth reviewing permissions rather than automatically giving everyone access. Someone working in marketing, for example, probably doesn’t need the same access to financial records as your accounts team. Making sure people can access what they need, without opening up unrelated systems, is a sensible precaution.

Don’t forget about employees who leave, either. Removing their access promptly should be a routine part of the departure process, not something that gets remembered several weeks later.

Make Cybersecurity Something Employees Actually Understand

You can have excellent security software in place, but that won’t help much if someone unknowingly gives their password to a scammer or opens a convincing-looking malicious attachment.

Employees are an important part of keeping a business secure, yet training doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. We’ve all encountered workplace training that involves clicking through a presentation, answering a handful of questions, and forgetting most of it by lunchtime.

Cybersecurity awareness needs to be more useful than that. Instead of filling sessions with technical explanations, talk about the situations employees are likely to encounter. Show them what suspicious emails can look like, explain why unexpected requests for information should be checked, and make sure they know who to contact when something seems wrong.

Perhaps most importantly, don’t create an atmosphere where people are frightened to admit they’ve made a mistake. If someone clicks a suspicious link, you want them to report it straight away rather than quietly hoping nothing happens.

A workplace where employees feel safe to ask questions and raise concerns is far better positioned to identify potential problems before they escalate into something more serious.

Make Sure Your Backups Are More Than a Reassuring Thought

Most businesses have some form of data backup in place. That’s a good start, but there’s a question worth asking: when was the last time anyone checked whether those backups could actually be used?

It is easy to assume that everything is fine because the backup system seems to be working normally. Unfortunately, you may not find out there is a problem until you are trying to restore important files after a system failure, accidental deletion, or ransomware attack.

What happens if you lose your customer records or financial information on a busy Monday morning? Does anyone know where the backups were stored, how to restore them, and how long that would take?

If you’re not 100% sure, it’s worth looking into. Backups should run regularly, and copies need to be protected from unauthorized changes or deletion. Keeping suitable copies separate from your main systems can also help prevent a single incident from affecting everything.

Testing is just as important as creating the backups in the first place. A practice recovery might reveal that certain files haven’t been included or that restoring a system takes considerably longer than expected. Those are much easier problems to address during a routine check than in the middle of an emergency.

Know What You’ll Do When Something Goes Wrong

Nobody wants to imagine their business experiencing a cyberattack, but avoiding the subject won’t make the possibility disappear. Even companies that take security seriously can encounter incidents, whether through human error, a software vulnerability, or a particularly convincing scam. What happens next can make an enormous difference.

Without a plan, people may waste valuable time trying to work out who should be contacted and what needs to happen first. One employee might attempt to fix the problem themselves, while another assumes someone else is already dealing with it. A straightforward incident response plan can prevent much of that confusion. The requirements will depend on your business and the information involved, so it’s worth understanding them in advance.

Once you’ve written the plan, don’t leave it untouched in a folder. Talk through a few realistic scenarios with the people involved. It’s much better to discover that nobody knows who has the emergency contact details during a practice exercise than during a genuine security incident.

Getting Your Cybersecurity Back on Track

If it’s been a while since you last looked properly at your business’s cybersecurity, chances are you’ll find a few things that need attention. Perhaps there’s software nobody’s updated in months, or staff are still using accounts they no longer need. It’s the sort of thing that can go unnoticed when everyone’s busy getting on with their jobs.

Rather than trying to sort everything out at once, work out what needs dealing with first. You might need an IT specialist to look at certain systems, but there will probably be things you can tackle yourself, such as checking who has access to important files or making sure your backups are working as expected.

Once you’ve dealt with the more pressing issues, it’s worth making time for the occasional review. Your business will change, people will come and go, and the technology you use today won’t necessarily be what you’re relying on a few years from now. Keeping an eye on security as those changes happen is far less stressful than having to deal with years of neglected problems.

You may never reach a point where everything feels completely sorted, and that’s fine. What matters is knowing where your business stands and not letting potential problems sit unnoticed. A little attention now could save you a considerable amount of trouble further down the line.