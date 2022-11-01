Give!Guide Begins Today! Show Up for Caldera!

Together We Thrive.

It’s Launch Day for Give!Guide 2022 and Caldera is excited to be participating once again! Created by our friends at Willamette Week, Give!Guide is the most fun you can have while supporting Caldera through online giving!

Help us reach our goal of $60,000 and you’ll be rewarded with donation incentives, raffles and Give!Guide’s #BigGiveDays every week from today through December 31!

Win Big Prizes.

Donate on a Big Give Day and get entered to win big prizes! This year there are a mix of getaways, shopping sprees, and cool products. Some BGDs have extra chances for donors 35 and younger to win! You’ll be entered for every donation you make and there’s no limit.

Thank you goodies.

When you give a little, you get a little bundle of goodies from Willamette Week in return like free tacos, bagels, and yoga!

Under 35?

The nonprofits with the most donors age 35 and under in each category win an extra $1,000! Your $10 gift could help us win $1000!

Caldera’s mission is to inspire and support youth from underserved rural and urban communities by awakening the potential of their creative voice.

We believe that when youth are given access to the explosive power of creativity, they can change their world, and even the world at large.

Supporters like you make a real difference. Whether it’s a contribution, a like, or a shared post or email, we sincerely appreciate your support.

calderaarts.org