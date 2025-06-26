Glow Up Your Weekend

Get Ready to Watch the Skies Come Alive!

The RE/MAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend Festival returns to Central Oregon July 25-27, 2025, bringing a weekend of awe-inspiring balloon launches, family-friendly entertainment and unforgettable community celebration.

This year’s lineup includes a can’t-miss Night Glow Celebration on Friday, July 25 at the COCC campus, presented by Hixon Mortgage. The evening features music, food, local vendors — and of course — the glowing spectacle of tethered balloons lighting up the night.

Live Entertainment & Music

New this year, families can enjoy a hilarious and thrilling set from world-traveling comedian and trick roper Leapin’ Louie, who takes the stage at 6:30pm with his one-of-a-kind wild west variety show.

Headlining the Night Glow is That 90s Band, bringing your favorite throwback hits to life starting at 7:30pm. This high-energy performance will have everyone on their feet.

Fun for the Whole Family

Balloon Blast Kids Race at COCC kicks off the fun Friday evening. Entry is included with a child’s Night Glow ticket.

Shop the local marketplace and grab dinner from a tasty lineup of food trucks.

As the sun sets, watch hot air balloons glow against the twilight sky in a dazzling display of light and color.

Weekend Highlights

Daily sunrise balloon launches from Jewell Elementary (July 25-27). Free to attend!

Redmond Night Glow at American Legion Park on Saturday, July 26 for a second evening of glowing balloons and community fun.

A celebration of community, adventure and family fun all weekend long!

balloonsoverbend.com