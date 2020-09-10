Glutathione is the Leading Immune Booster of 2020

(Photo | by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

In this unpredictable health environment of 2020, it’s no surprise that business owners are looking for new and improved ways to maintain safe and healthy working atmospheres for their employees. Whether they’ve been working through the ups and downs brought on by this unprecedented pandemic, or if they’re preparing to usher their employees back into a newly transformed COVID-19-free environment, we think it’s safe to say that everyone can use a boost in overall health, safety and peace of mind in the workplace.

The most effective way to begin this process is to focus on individual health among business employees — because healthy employees equal a healthy workplace. So how can business owners achieve this? By making sure that their employees have strong immune systems from the get-go. Maintaining a heightened immunity helps to keep the body impervious to illness — ergo all those pesky germs floating around — while also strengthening the foundation for a stronger, healthier body in the long run.

One such method medical practitioners are recommending is to increase glutathione levels in the body. As one of the nature’s most important and potent antioxidants, glutathione works in a myriad of ways to strengthen the body. But what is glutathione, and how does it relate to immune health?

As an antioxidant, glutathione serves to slow and/or prevent the damage to bodily cells caused by factors such as poor nutrition, environmental toxins, stress and age. Naturally, it’s produced and used in the body every single day, but just because it exists doesn’t mean it’s up to par with the body’s daily needs. In fact, some of us may not be producing enough to combat every type of immune deficiency the world may choose to throw at us. This is why practitioners recommend a daily or weekly supplement of glutathione to regulate the body’s natural glutathione levels for maximum immune health.

So how can business employees consume glutathione effectively? Elk Ridge Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Bend recommends one of two methods. The first is through a daily oral supplement. Immunotec’s Immunocal Glutathione Precursor is the number one recommended product by Elk Ridge owner and lead practitioner, Dr. Natasha Ruegsegger. Offered as a whey protein with bonded cysteine, Immuocal works to maintain that strong immune system we all crave while supporting the production of antibodies.

The second recommended process is through pure glutathione injectables provided by a Naturopath. Elk Ridge licensed Naturopathic Dr. Justin Smitherman recommends this method for its 100 percent absorption rate. In addition, counter to a daily supplement, glutathione injections are conducted weekly or bi-monthly for maximum impact at a more affordable rate.

Glutathione has become an increasingly recommended supplement on the market with significant results in immune health, making it an easy go-to among business owners when reestablishing and expanding healthy working environments. For more information on how you can be utilizing glutathione in your business, go online to thebendchiropractor.com, or call 541-388-3588 to schedule a consultation with the Elk Ridge Chiropractic & Wellness team.

