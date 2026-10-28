Got Land? Local Workshop Helps Property Owners Put It to Work for Central Oregon Farmers

Do you have land that could be growing food, supporting livestock, or helping a local farmer build a business? High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) and Friends of Family Farmers (FoFF) are inviting Central Oregon landowners to discover how they can put their property to work for local agriculture.

On Wednesday, November 18 from 4:30-7pm, the two organizations will host Leasing to a Farmer Demystified: Putting Your Land to Work at Worthy Brewing in Bend. The event will help landowners explore the possibilities of leasing their property to farmers and ranchers, from evaluating agricultural potential to navigating lease agreements and building successful partnerships.

As access to affordable farmland becomes increasingly challenging for beginning and expanding farmers in Central Oregon, local landowners have an opportunity to be part of the solution. Connecting property owners with farmers and ranchers can help keep land in agricultural production, strengthen the local food system, and support the next generation of farmers.

If you’ve ever wondered what to do with your water rights, wanted to see your land used to feed Central Oregonians, or have been curious about the agricultural potential of your property, this workshop is for you. Whether you own a few acres or a larger property, you’ll gain practical guidance on evaluating land suitability, connecting with prospective farmers and ranchers, and developing lease agreements that benefit both parties. No prior experience or plans to lease your land are necessary – just an interest in exploring the possibilities.

Registration is now open. Participants can reserve their spot with a $20 deposit, refundable upon attendance. Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged. A light dinner from Worthy Brewing will be provided by HDFFA.

Event Details:

What: Workshop: Leasing to a Farmer Demystified: Putting Your Land to Work

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 4:30–7pm

Where: Worthy Brewing, Bend, Oregon

Hosts: High Desert Food & Farm Alliance and Friends of Family Farmers

Cost: $20 registration deposit (refundable upon attendance); light dinner provided.

hdffa.org/events