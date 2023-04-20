Government Transparency Bill Passes Oregon State Senate

Recently the Oregon State Senate passed Senate Bill 11 with bipartisan support. This bill will expand community access to government meetings through new standards for online access.

Under Senate Bill 11, when government boards or commissions conduct meetings via phone or other electronic means, they have to record those meetings and promptly put the recordings on their website or another hosting service. This is so the public can listen or watch these meetings for free.

“It’s time to bring good governance into the digital age,” said Senator Chris Gorsek, (D – Troutdale), chief sponsor of the legislation. “This bill ensures that our state boards and commissions are transparent and empower our community with the tools they need to participate in shaping their government.”

Oregon Senate Democrats’ 2023 Oregon Works agenda includes improving transparency and good governance.

Senate Bill 11 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

