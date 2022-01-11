Grant Applications Now Open for 2022

St. Charles Health System announces that its 2022 grant applications are now available. New this year are grants focused on supporting organizations that are in the early stages of adopting inclusion, diversity, equity and acceptance work into their organizational culture.

In 2020, St. Charles Health System worked to further the organization’s knowledge and understanding around the topics of inclusivity, diversity, equity and acceptance (IDEA). The health system engaged in conversations with the diverse communities it serves, listened to their needs and is now offering support for this work.

To that end, St. Charles has created a new grant category that is centered on supporting community partners that aspire to integrate IDEA best practices in their own organizational culture, helping meet St. Charles’ vision of “creating America’s healthiest community, together.” This grant category is intended to help organizations integrate the foundational principles of IDEA into their organizations to better serve their target population.

St. Charles will also continue providing funding for the following priorities:

Basic needs request: Use this application if you are seeking operating or programmatic support for shelter, food or safety. Grants are awarded quarterly.

Alcohol misuse prevention: Organizations, programs and services that work to advance the conversation, work and build resiliency through education, prevention, treatment, recovery and intervention.

Sponsorship request: Use this application if you are seeking support for a community event or community fundraiser. Grants are awarded quarterly.

Small grant request:Use this application if you are seeking a grant for $500 or less. Grants are awarded monthly.

For quarterly applications, proposals can be submitted at any time. Requests are reviewed quarterly in February, May, August and November.

Last Date to Submit: For Notification on: February 1 February 28 May 1 May 31 August 1 August 20 November 1 November 29

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, Madras, La Pine, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,600 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.

