Grants Available to First-Time Veteran Home Buyers Through NeighborImpact

NeighborImpact’s lending program is now offering $15,000 grants to Veterans purchasing their first home in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

In order to qualify, applicants must:

Provide proof of eligibility with a certificate of release or discharge from active duty (DD 214)

Have a household income below 100 percent Area Median Income (find your county’s AMI on HUD’s website by clicking here)

Complete a Home Buyer Education course with within the last 18 months (available through NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program)

Attend a one-on-one housing financial counseling session with a HUD-certified provider (available through NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program)

There are ten grants currently available. Funding for the program came through Oregon Housing and Community Services. To learn more or to apply for a grant, visit neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-finances/lending.

About the Lending program: NeighborImpact offers a variety of loan products at reasonable interest rates. Loans are made based on availability of funds and income guidelines. Loans are made for home rehabilitation, septic replacement and down payment assistance.

neighborimpact.org