Grants Help Latino Association Serve More Families across Central Oregon

The Latino Community Association (LCA) has been awarded two generous grants recently totaling $185,000 to support its organizational stability and growth.

The first is a $135,000 two-year grant from The Collins Foundation to support LCA’s programs and services for Latino residents in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. This award provides $75,000 this year and another $60,000 in 2023. The second award is a $50,000 grant from the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation of Wilsonville, Oregon. This is aimed at helping LCA expand its services in Redmond and Madras by adding staff and doubling its office hours at both locations.

The Collins Foundation, based in Portland, envisions Oregon as “a place where all people have access to high quality, culturally responsible services in sectors such as health, social services, education, housing, and employment.” With this grant, LCA will offer connection to services and advocacy for more Latino families to help them thrive in Central Oregon. The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation “prioritizes support in service to education and mentorship, arts and creativity, and health and well-being in Oregon and Washington State.”

LCA will immediately expand its office hours to four days a week in Redmond and five days a week in Madras. Thanks to these grants, more people across Central Oregon will be able to apply for the Oregon Health Plan (OHP), participate in English, computer or citizenship classes, get connected to other LCA services and events, or referred to other organizations and businesses.

Here are the new office schedules:

LCA Redmond

Becky Johnson Center

412 SW Eighth St.

541 598-6316 (new number beginning May 1)

10am-6pm Monday

10am-5pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

LCA Madras

231 SE Sixth Street (new location beginning June 1)

541 325-6837

10am-5pm Monday-Friday

latinocommunityassociation.org