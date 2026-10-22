Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Marks Breast Cancer Awareness with Grand Re-Opening & Community Giveback

(Kristi Testerman | Photo courtesy of Kristi Testerman)

This November, Great Harvest Bakery Cafe is giving back in a very personal way. Owner Kristi was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2024 and underwent chemotherapy and surgeries. Now cancer-free, she’s reinvigorating the bakery, giving back to the community, and celebrating her survival with a grand re-opening on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 9am.

To thank the community that carried them through, customers on November 7 will receive a free cinnamon roll, breakfast roll, or half loaf of cinnamon chip bread with purchase, while supplies last.

“I feel so grateful for our team and community: they kept our doors open,” said Kristi. “Now I have a new sense of purpose.”

Locally owned and operated, Great Harvest has been a downtown Bend gathering place for 34 years. Kristi and her husband Jeremy bought the bakery in 2019 and are excited to bring new energy to the business, including:

Open and baking seven days/week

Open and baking seven days/week Extended hours and new menu items

Extended hours and new menu items 10% student discount with a valid student ID

10% student discount with a valid student ID Return of the Breadboard

Return of the Breadboard Catering and gifting

Great Harvest will also give back through donations to staff at St. Charles Cancer Center. Kristi also wrote some of her cancer story to share with others; she hopes her honest experiences will bring happiness and comfort. In addition, Great Harvest will also hold a raffle with 100% of raffle proceeds going to the Silver Rail Recovery Fund.

About Great Harvest Bakery Cafe

Great Harvest is a locally owned bakery cafe in downtown Bend, serving fresh-baked bread, sweets, sandwiches and espresso.

Address: 835 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703

Phone Number: 541-389-2888

www.greatharvestbend.com