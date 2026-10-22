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Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Marks Breast Cancer Awareness with Grand Re-Opening & Community Giveback

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By on E-Headlines, Healthy Communities

(Kristi Testerman | Photo courtesy of Kristi Testerman)

This November, Great Harvest Bakery Cafe is giving back in a very personal way. Owner Kristi was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2024 and underwent chemotherapy and surgeries. Now cancer-free, she’s reinvigorating the bakery, giving back to the community, and celebrating her survival with a grand re-opening on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 9am.

To thank the community that carried them through, customers on November 7 will receive a free cinnamon roll, breakfast roll, or half loaf of cinnamon chip bread with purchase, while supplies last. 

“I feel so grateful for our team and community: they kept our doors open,” said Kristi. “Now I have a new sense of purpose.”

Locally owned and operated, Great Harvest has been a downtown Bend gathering place for 34 years. Kristi and her husband Jeremy bought the bakery in 2019 and are excited to bring new energy to the business, including:

  • Open and baking seven days/week
  • Extended hours and new menu items
  • 10% student discount with a valid student ID
  • Return of the Breadboard 
  • Catering and gifting

Great Harvest will also give back through donations to staff at St. Charles Cancer Center. Kristi also wrote some of her cancer story to share with others; she hopes her honest experiences will bring happiness and comfort. In addition, Great Harvest will also hold a raffle with 100% of raffle proceeds going to the Silver Rail Recovery Fund.

About Great Harvest Bakery Cafe
Great Harvest is a locally owned bakery cafe in downtown Bend, serving fresh-baked bread, sweets, sandwiches and espresso.
Address: 835 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703
Phone Number: 541-389-2888
www.greatharvestbend.com

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