Your next great leader might already be on your team. Are you giving them the tools to succeed?

Offered through the BendNEXT Foundation, the 2027 NEXTUp Leaders Program is a six-month leadership development experience that helps promising employees transition into confident team and project leaders.

Through interactive learning and peer collaboration, participants build practical skills, tackle real workplace challenges and prepare for greater responsibility.

Here’s what NEXTUp Leaders offers your rising talent:

· Leadership Development: Six Expert Labs covering confidence, strategic thinking, managing people, communication and more

· Hands-On Learning: Six facilitated Deep Dive Learning Labs to apply skills to real workplace challenges

· Celebrate Success: A NEXTUp Leaders Certificate and graduation breakfast

Plus, all the benefits of a 2027 Bend ET Passport!

· Continued Learning: Three additional Expert Labs

· Professional Networking: Three Coffee Socials and six Evening Socials

· Peer Mentorship: Access to a yearlong mentorship cohort

· Exclusive Discounts: Member pricing on select Bend Chamber and community partner events

Developing talent from within helps build a stronger leadership pipeline, prepare employees for new responsibilities and support retention.

Whether you have a new manager or a promising employee ready to take the next step, NEXTUp Leaders provides the skills and support to help them succeed.

Applications close December 4, 2026!

https://www.bendchamber.org/bendnext/nextup-leaders