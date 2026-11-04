Great Leaders Never Stop Learning

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Build confidence, navigate tough conversations and lead stronger teams with these upcoming workshops

Integrating People Strategies with Business Strategies

Designed for leaders moving into senior and executive roles, this course closes the gap between strong people management and organizational strategy. Participants learn to build culture intentionally, align team performance to business goals and make the case for people investment at the leadership table. It’s the bridge from great manager to strategic executive.

Instructor: Stefanie Siebold

Thursday, November 12

1-4pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $299

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Leading Across the Generations

Today’s workplace may include members of five generations: Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. Gen Alpha is also approaching working age, with its oldest members beginning to take part-time and entry-level jobs. A multigenerational workforce brings a wide range of experiences, career stages, communication habits and expectations. These differences can enrich teams, but they can also create misunderstandings when leaders rely on assumptions or stereotypes. What does this mean for supervisors and team leaders? This seminar provides an overview of the generations in today’s workforce. Participants will explore strategies for effective leadership, communication and team facilitation and examine stereotypes that can interfere with workplace relationships.

Instructor: Jeff Kitchens

Tuesday, December 8

1-5pm

COCC Bend Campus; $249

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Women in Leadership: Breaking Through Habits That Hold Women Back

Research is clear that the habits most likely to stall women’s advancement are rarely about capability. They’re about the deeply ingrained patterns that can limit visibility, voice and influence at work: people-pleasing, perfectionism, over-explaining and holding back in rooms where they fully belong. This workshop invites participants to examine the unwritten rules they have been following and begin the work of rewriting them. Attendees leave with greater self-awareness, practical strategies and the confidence to lead on their own terms. This course is geared toward women in leadership, but open to everyone.

Instructor: Jennifer Masse

Tuesday, December 8

9am-12pm

COCC Bend Campus; $299

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Advocacy and Brave Conversations

When leaders recognize that something needs to be addressed, the hardest part is often not what to say, but how and when to act without damaging trust or relationships. This interactive session focuses on leadership stewardship and brave conversations. Through realistic scenarios and guided practice, participants build confidence engaging in difficult conversations with honesty, care and respect. The session strengthens leaders’ ability to speak up thoughtfully and respond effectively when issues of impact, fairness or accountability arise.

Instructor: Stefanie Siebold

Wednesday, December 9

1-4pm

COCC Bend Campus; $299

Register