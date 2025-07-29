Greg Merritt Community Scholarship Fund BBQ Opens 2025 Crook County Fair

The Greg Merritt Barbeque opens the Crook County Fair again on Wednesday, August 6. The public is invited to attend the barbeque which starts serving at 5pm under the Main Stage big tent.

The traditional barbeque, in its 24th year, supports the Greg Merritt Community Scholarship. The hundreds of fairgoers who attend the barbeque have helped provide $69,800 in college scholarships to 78 Crook County High School graduates. Recipients of the 2025 Merritt Scholarship are Aspen Cross, Sawyer McDonald and Ruby Snider.

Greg and his wife Gail strongly believed in education and community service and were involved in the fair and the 4-H and FFA auction for many years. Greg was a candidate for Crook County judge when he died of cancer in 2000 at age 54. Family and friends established the scholarship fund to honor the life of Greg, a prominent local farmer and agri-businessman. Gail is still actively involved as a member of the Crook County Fair Board.

Fairgoers are encouraged to come early to visit with old friends and enjoy a dinner of tri-tip beef, potato casserole, salad, rolls, drinks and dessert. Dinner is $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under, with proceeds going to the scholarship fund. Fair admission and parking are free.

Entertainment will be provided by Crook County favorite Brady Goss & Band.