(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

Big goals for your business? COCC can help you get there!

The Small Business Management (SBM) program has been updated to better fit the needs of busy business owners. Now offered in a streamlined six-month format (January–June 2027) at COCC’s Bend campus, the program provides practical tools, expert guidance and peer connections to help entrepreneurs strengthen and grow their businesses.

Whether you’re looking to improve operations, tackle challenges or plan for future growth, SBM gives you dedicated time to work on your business, not just in it.

Good news! The application deadline has been extended to December 31, 2026.

Learn more and apply: https://www.cocc.edu/sbm

Second Wednesday of each month, January–June 2027, 9am-12pm

COCC’s Bend Campus; $1499

Learn More and Apply to the SBM Program!

What will you work on in COCC’s Small Business Management program?

January: Build Your Growth Roadmap

Identify your business goals and create a plan to achieve them.

February/March: Make Smarter Financial Decisions

Learn from a real small-business turnaround case and strengthen your financial decision-making.

April: Explore AI and Business Strategy

Discover practical AI tools and sharpen your growth strategy.

May: Pitch Your Growth Plan

Present your business strategy and compete for a share of $6,500 in prize money!

June: Plan Your Next Steps

Put feedback into action and create a roadmap for continued growth.

Plus, throughout the program: Benefit from one-on-one business advising, expert instruction and connections with fellow Central Oregon business owners.

Six focused months. Practical tools for your business.

Application Deadline: December 31, 2026 (Acceptance notifications will be sent by January 6, 2027) Apply Today!