Grow Your Own Garlic Class on July 1

(Jerry Marcyk, in orange shirt, teaching a garlic class at Discovery Park Community Garden in 2019 | Photo courtesy of COMGA)

Jerry Marcyk, the “garlic guru” of Discovery Park Community Garden, has been growing garlic for many years and will show you how. The class will be held outdoors at the Discovery Park Community Garden, so dress for the weather. If you would like to sit down, please bring your own chair. Space is very limited, so registration is required. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/663183769507.

When: Saturday, July 1, at 10am

Where: Discovery Park Community Garden, 1315 NW Discovery Dr., Bend.

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes