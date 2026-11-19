With Grand Theft Auto VI releasing on Thursday, a new study has revealed that 12,821 Oregonian workers could miss work on release day, and could potentially cost Oregon $3.7 million in lost wages.

The study, by online slots site Amazon Slots, used information on what gamers are planning to do on Grand Theft Auto VI’s release day to estimate how many gamers might take the day off work to play the latest installment in the infamous franchise. They then used the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate the total cost in wages for the missed work on release day in each state and America overall.

The study also found which states will have the most absences on launch day, based on each state’s demographics and how likely each state’s workers would be to own consoles that can play GTA VI.

According to data from BambooHR, time-off requests for GTA VI’s release day are up to 17% higher than on a typical third Thursday in November, and roughly 1.86% of employees have approved time-off requests on a typical day. When this is applied to the full American workforce of 162.7 million people, this would mean 514,451 more workers than usual with time off on launch day, if all are approved. In Oregon, this comes to 6,667 more workers on time off across a workforce of 2.1 million.

Additionally, many gamers have said they will take a day off sick to play GTA VI. According to a GameSquare survey, 36% of gamers plan to take a sick day, compared to 39% who plan to book time off. This ratio would mean a further 474,878 will be off sick nationwide to play the game on November 19, with 6,154 of these in Oregon.

This means a total of 12,821 Oregonians and 989,329 workers nationwide could miss work above the norm on release day, resulting in GTA VI’s release costing Oregon $3.7 million and America $301.5 million in wages for work not done that day.

Oregon compared with the 10 states that have the most projected absences from work per 1,000 employed on Grand Theft Auto VI’s release day on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Rank State Projected absences Employed, September 2026 Projected absences per 1,000 employed Average daily wage Average daily wage (weighted) Estimated lost wages Estimated number of adults with a console at home that can play GTA VI 1. Utah 11,876 1,768,678 6.715 $266.60 $257.43 $3,057,000 910,106 2. North Dakota 2,725 420,754 6.477 $260.00 $257.40 $701,000 197,848 3. Idaho 6,168 961,587 6.414 $240.00 $234.56 $1,447,000 496,788 4. Texas 96,910 15,246,403 6.356 $299.80 $303.40 $29,402,000 8,020,244 5. Colorado 19,360 3,047,353 6.353 $323.60 $324.59 $6,284,000 1,572,736 6. Washington 24,348 3,852,412 6.320 $383.40 $391.17 $9,524,000 2,048,373 7. Kentucky 12,673 2,016,954 6.283 $240.40 $236.11 $2,992,000 1,106,201 8. Arkansas 8,780 1,402,996 6.258 $235.20 $230.19 $2,021,000 752,410 9. Indiana 21,060 3,372,582 6.244 $250.20 $248.03 $5,224,000 1,723,860 10. Arizona 21,841 3,512,043 6.219 $280.40 $279.53 $6,105,000 1,879,764 … … … … … … … … … 20. Oregon 12,821 2,102,499 6.098 $283.40 $289.25 $3,708,000 1,088,978 United States 989,329 162,697,969 6.081 $301,540,000 85,116,647

The study also found the states where people are expected to miss work at the highest rates on GTA VI’s release day, with Utah set to have the highest proportion of its workforce off that day. There will be an estimated 6.715 absences per 1,000 employed in Utah if absences follow the national projection, with the wages for the projected 11,876 absent employees costing over $3 million.

Oregon ranks 20th for the rate its workers are predicted to take time off for GTA VI’s release day. An extra 12,821 Oregonians could miss work on release day at a rate of 6.098 absences per 1,000 employed in the state. This will cost $3.7 million statewide in wages for the time not worked.

North Dakota is second, with 6.477 projected absences per 1,000 employed, and the wage bill for these 2,725 absent workers will be $701,000.

Idaho ranks third, with 6.414 projected absences per 1,000 employed and costing $1.4 million in wages.

Texas is fourth, with 6.356 absences per 1,000 and $29.4 million in lost wages, and Colorado is fifth, with 6.353 absences per 1,000 and over $6.2 million in missed wages.

Washington, Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, and Arizona complete the top 10 states with the highest proportion of their workforces predicted to miss work for GTA VI.

Hawaii is expected to have the smallest proportion of its workforce off work for GTA VI’s release. Just 5.567 absences per 1,000 employed are predicted in the Aloha State, costing $1 million in missed wages.

Mukesh Pawar of Amazon Slots commented on the findings:

“Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be the biggest event in gaming in decades, and it’s likely going to be one of the biggest launches in entertainment on record, if previous GTAs are anything to go by. A lot of this is because of the hype that has built around GTA VI. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest names in gaming, but the series hasn’t had a new mainline installment since GTA V released in 2013. This 13-year wait is why so many people will be keen to take release day off and play it as soon as possible.

“It was also interesting to see which states ranked high and which ranked low. The demographics that are the most likely to be interested in a game like GTA VI will tend to be young and male. This means that states with young workforces with proportionally more men, like Utah and North Dakota, will have more predicted absences than states with demographics that tend to be older and have more women, like Hawaii.

“Oregon ranked as it did because its workforce is younger than the national average, which raised its projected absence rate for GTA VI’s release day. However, its adult workforce has fewer men proportionally than the rest of America, which lowered its projected rate.”

Sources:

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS), September 2026 data, published October 2026

Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS), Table 14, 2025 annual averages, published September 2026

Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW), 2025 annual averages, published August 2026

Current Population Survey (CPS), 2025 annual averages, published February 2026

U.S. Census Bureau

Population estimates by single year of age and sex (Vintage 2025), published June 2026

Pew Research Center

Technology Device Ownership: 2015, published October 2015

Entertainment Software Association

2026 Essential Facts About the U.S. Video Game Industry, published June 2026

BambooHR

PTO Playbook: Super Bowl Monday Time-Off Trends Employers Can Plan For, published February 2026

Money

GTA 6 Release Date Leads to Wave of Worker Vacation Requests, published September 2026

GameSquare

GameSquare Announces The “Grand Theft Auto” Effect (press release), published October 2026

Fast Company

Everyone’s taking PTO and sick days to play ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’, published October 2026

Methodology:

The study used various sources on reported absences around the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to estimate how much the wage bill of absent workers might come to on its release day, Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Absences were estimated using BambooHR data shared with Money. This reported that time-off requests for November 19 are up to 17% higher than on a typical third Thursday of November. Approved time off on a typical February Monday in 2025 was approved for 1.86% of employees, which acts as a stand-in for a November Thursday. Applying this 17% rise to the 1.86% rate across the 162,697,969 people employed in the U.S. in September 2026 (Bureau of Labor Statistics) gives 514,451 extra workers on approved time off.

A GameSquare poll reported that for every 39 gamers planning to book the day off, 36 plan to call in sick. That ratio adds 474,878 sick days, for 989,329 absences in total nationally.

This national total was then split between the states by the age and sex of each state’s workers, giving more weight to groups more likely to have a game console (using survey data from the Pew Research Center) and play action games (using survey data from the Entertainment Software Association).

Lost wages are each state’s absences multiplied by its average daily wage. This wage was adjusted for the typical pay of the age and sex groups taking the day off using data from the BLS’ Current Population Survey, giving $301.5 million in lost wages nationally. This was repeated for each state.