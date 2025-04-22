Habitat for Humanity La Pine Sunriver to Host Community Open House Showcasing ReStore Renovations & New Affordable Housing Project

Habitat for Humanity La Pine Sunriver (HFHLPS) is inviting the community to a special Open House event on Wednesday, April 23, from 5-6:30pm at the La Pine ReStore, located at 52684 US HWY-97, La Pine, OR 97739.

This event will offer attendees design previews of HFHLPS’ newest workforce housing development — Park View. Guests will enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to shop at the updated ReStore while learning more about how Habitat is continuing to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter in South Deschutes County.

Park View, HFHLPS most ambitious project to date, will feature 34 high-efficiency, fire-resistant townhomes located in north La Pine. Designed to meet the needs of moderate-income families, these 3-bedroom, 2-bath homes with attached garages will be part of a Permanent Affordability Model, ensuring long-term access to homeownership in a rapidly growing region. Infrastructure construction begins in Spring 2025, with the first four homes expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

“This event is a chance for our community to see what’s ahead — not just in housing, but in the ways we’re building hope and sustainability together,” said Kim Gammond, executive director from Habitat for Humanity La Pine Sunriver. “We’re proud of our work at the ReStore and of what Park View will mean for families seeking affordable homeownership opportunities.”

Community members are encouraged to attend, meet the Habitat team, and learn more about homeownership qualifications and opportunities to get involved.

RSVP to: info@habitatlapinesunriver.org

More info: habitatlapinesunriver.org

Phone: 541-593-5005

Founded in 1993, Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver has built more than 40 affordable homes in three neighborhoods, including Putney Place. Habitat provides more than 100 critical, health and safety repairs to neighbors across South Deschutes County each year, and runs a thriving ReStore in La Pine.

