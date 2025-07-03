Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver Announces $2.1 Million in Funding & Launches Final Fundraising Phase for Park View Infrastructure

(Rendering courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver)

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver (HFHLPS) announced the award of a $2.1 million grant from Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) as part of the Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Housing Program to support the launch of Park View, a new 34-home affordable housing development located in North La Pine.

“OHCS is proud to partner with community leaders to boost affordable homeownership that invests in the value and vibrancy of rural Oregon,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “No other issue, except the cost of living, hits as close to home. Through local and state partnerships, we are delivering results to strengthen communities. Housing progress is not about numbers and abstracts, nor is it about advancement on state government’s terms. Today, we are delivering progress that reflects the values of this community to make everyday life better for its residents.”

This transformative grant will fund the construction of the first ten high-efficiency, fire-resistant townhomes and a portion of the infrastructure required to support the entire neighborhood.

Park View represents HFHLPS’s largest and most ambitious project to date — offering long-term, permanently affordable housing to hardworking families earning between 60-80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The community will be built gradually between 2025 and 2030, with infrastructure construction already started and the first homes slated for completion by fall 2026.

“This is more than a housing development — it’s a lasting investment in families and the La Pine community,” said Scott Asla, Board Chair for HFHLPS. “With the LIFT funding and strong local support, we’re poised to make homeownership a reality for dozens of families who are ready to build equity, stability and a future.”

The LIFT funding represents almost 50% of the overall funding needed for the first phase of Park View. In addition to the current funding in place, HFHLPS will work to raise an additional $50,000 per home. Currently, applications for qualified homebuyers are open. Prospective homeowners must meet income requirements, contribute sweat equity and complete homeowner education as part of the selection process.

Founded in 1993, Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver has built more than 40 affordable homes in three neighborhoods, including Putney Place. Habitat provides more than 100 critical, health and safety repairs to neighbors across South Deschutes County each year, and runs a thriving ReStore in La Pine.

habitatlapinesunriver.org