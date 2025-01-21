Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver Awarded Grant for Critical Home Repairs

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver shares that our Critical Home Repair programs, serving northern Klamath County and South Deschutes County, were awarded a $120,000 Community Health Grant through Central Oregon Health Council, an award decided by the northern Klamath County Community Advisory Council. These funds will be used to support northern Klamath County homeowners with needed, critical home repairs in 2025, 2026, and 2027. With the average repair costing $750-$1000, we anticipate helping 35-45 homeowners each year.

Launched more than a decade ago, Habitat La Pine Sunriver’s Critical Home Repairs program now supports more than 100 households each year, with 40+ of those in northern Klamath County communities including Gilchrist and Crescent. Critical home repairs typically include plumbing, electrical, accessibility (grab bars, wheelchair ramps) and weatherization. Repairs enable homeowners to address health and safety needs, and to remain in homes they already own.

“We are deeply grateful for partnerships with the communities we serve,” shared Executive Director Kim Gammond. “This generous grant will ensure ongoing and expanded support for our neighbors across northern Klamath County, helping families stay safe and healthy and investing in stable homeownership for all households.”

Central Oregon Health Council was founded to improve health care by working to bring down costs, raise quality and satisfaction, and to create space for health partners in our region to work together. As a regional community health partner and policy-funding resource, COHC supports individuals, families and communities from northern Klamath County, Deschutes County, and Crook and Jefferson Counties and the Warm Springs Reservation.

Funds awarded to Habitat were part of a regional community health award, where county-based teams reviewed proposals and made award recommendations. As a proud community resource serving La Pine, north Klamath, and south Deschutes County, Habitat La Pine Sunriver is grateful to COHC and the Community Advisory Council of northern Klamath County for this award.

Founded in 1993, Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver has built more than 45 affordable homes in three neighborhoods, including Putney Place. Habitat provides more than 100 critical, health and safety repairs to neighbors across Northern Klamath County and South Deschutes County each year, and runs a thriving ReStore in La Pine.

