Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver Celebrates the Dedication of Three New Townhomes in Putney Place Neighborhood

(Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver)

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver (HFHLPS) is proud to celebrate the dedication of three newly completed townhomes in Putney Place on December 7, 2024. These homes mark the culmination of the Putney Place development and represent a significant milestone in HFHLPS’s mission to provide affordable homeownership opportunities in South Deschutes County.

The construction of these homes was made possible through a combination of Oregon’s Down Payment Assistance Program, Individual Development Accounts, and grants from Oregon Housing and Community Services and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The organization also extends its deepest gratitude to the countless volunteers who contributed their time, skills, and dedication to make this project a reality. In particular, Habitat thanks the students from Central Oregon Community College and Youth Connect, whose hard work and energy were instrumental in the completion of these homes.

Executive Director Kim Gammond highlighted the community-wide impact of these efforts, stating: “Homeownership is more than just a key to a house; it’s a key to stability, opportunity, and hope for families and communities. These homes in Putney Place will create lasting change for the families moving in, and we are incredibly grateful to all who helped make this possible.”

The three townhomes dedicated today bring the Putney Place development to a close. Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver looks forward to continuing its mission with new opportunities. Information about homeownership for our 2026 build in Park View, La Pine, will be released this spring.

Founded in 1993, Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver has built more than 40 affordable homes in three neighborhoods, including Putney Place. Habitat provides more than 100 critical, health and safety repairs to neighbors across South Deschutes County each year, and runs a thriving ReStore in La Pine.

habitatlapinesunriver.org