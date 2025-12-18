Habitat for Humanity Purchases Surplus School District Land for Future Homes

(Photo and charts courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity and City of Bend)

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has officially closed on the purchase of surplus land from Bend-La Pine Schools for $20,000, completing the transaction last week. The property, known as Stone Creek Commons, will become a new homeownership community located next to Silver Rail Elementary School.

Habitat was awarded the property through a competitive request for proposals (RFP) process in 2024. Over the past year, the organization worked closely with the school district and local jurisdictions to complete the required land-use process, allowing the property sale to move forward.

The land is the first of two surplus school district properties Habitat is moving forward on. A second site, located adjacent to Summit High School, was also awarded to Habitat through the same RFP process and is expected to be sold in early 2026.

Bend-La Pine Schools declared the Stone Creek Commons site surplus after determining it would not be needed for future school use. At the same time, the district recognized ongoing challenges with hiring and retaining staff and chose to take action by making the land available for housing opportunities that would support school employees and the broader community.

The Stone Creek Commons development will become a mixed-income neighborhood designed to support long-term stability for local residents, with priority for school district employees. The project reflects a collaborative approach to addressing Central Oregon’s housing challenges, where homeownership is increasingly out of reach for working class households.

“This represents a major step forward for our community,” said Carly Colgan, CEO of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. “By securing this property, we’re opening the door for more local educators to put down roots near the schools where they support students every day. Bend-La Pine Schools chose to act rather than accept the status quo, and that leadership made this possible. This site next to Silver Rail Elementary is just the beginning. Together, we’re creating new pathways to homeownership and supporting the people who keep our community running.”

About the Project

Stone Creek Commons will include 18 energy-efficient townhomes designed to reduce long-term living costs and support households across a range of incomes. Planned features include:

Two- to four-bedroom homes with attached garages and private backyards

Goal net-zero energy design, lowering utility costs over time

Priority for Bend-La Pine Schools employees during an initial application phase

Mixed-income opportunities, including: 10 homes for buyers earning up to 80% of Area Median Income 8 homes for buyers earning up to 120% of Area Median Income



This mixed-income approach reflects the reality of today’s market, where many middle-income households are priced out of homeownership despite steady employment.

Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2026, with home sales expected in 2027–2028.

Next Steps for Interested Buyers

While official applications will open in fall 2026, interested future buyers are strongly encouraged to begin the process now by completing a pre-application and working with Habitat’s homeownership team on mortgage readiness goals. This includes improving credit, reducing debt, and building financial preparedness for purchasing a home.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity:

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope across Central Oregon. Since 1989, Habitat has partnered with more than 250 families, revitalized 145 homes, and supported over 1,100 children and adults in achieving long-term stability through homeownership.

