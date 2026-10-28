Halloween Block Party in the Old Mill District

(Photo courtesy of The Old Mill District)

The Old Mill District has a way of bringing people together, and this Halloween is no exception. On Saturday, October 31, from 3-6 pm, the district will transform into a festive block party, welcoming anyone looking for a reason to smile.

The celebration will feature the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s popular pet costume contest, performances by Central Oregon Aerial Arts and School of Rock, and the annual Witches Paddle, presented by MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, with baby wipe and diaper donations supporting local families in need.

For an extra touch of sweetness, Old Mill District shops will offer candy to trick-or-treaters, giving everyone a chance to slip into a world where whimsy makes things feel a little simpler. Costumes are encouraged, smiles are welcome and community is promised. Happy Halloween!

https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/blog/halloween-in-the-old-mill-district