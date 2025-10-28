Halloween Block Party This Friday

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill)

Magnificent Magical Creatures

The Old Mill District’s family-friendly Halloween block party is this Friday, October 31, from 4-7pm. Come celebrate all things ghoulishly delightful as the entire district transforms into a hauntingly joyful playground. From trick-or-treating at our welcoming shops to watching the spectacle of costumed pets parading, to the sight of Central Oregon Aerial Artists soaring through the air and the iconic Witches’ Paddle on the Deschutes River, there’s a little magic for everyone.

Howl-o-ween

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Howl-o-ween Pet Costume Contest takes center stage at Center Plaza this Friday. All companion animals are welcome. Please ensure that your pet is comfortable in their costume, and temperature-sensitive species are kept warm.

Location: Center Plaza by GAP

Registration: 4-5:30pm at the Humane Society Booth

Cost: Free, donations graciously accepted

Judging: 5:30pm with prizes given to the top three costumes

Get Witchy With It

Bend Witches’ Paddle, a benefit for MoutainStar Family Relief Nursery, launches from Riverbend Park at approximately 4pm on Halloween. Prepare your best witchy wardrobe and join the paddle down to the Flag Bridge in the Old Mill District. Add to the activity by bringing donated goods for MountainStar to use in support of their community – baby wipes, food, diapers, etc. – all are welcome to contribute to the collection box at Riverbend Park on Halloween.

Dignity in Life and Death

Bend Dia de Muertos takes over downtown Friday, November 7, from 4-10pm All are invited to join for an evening of remembrance, music, art, and community. It is a free, family-friendly event that honors our ancestors and celebrates the living through traditional dance presentations, live musical performances, community altars, local food vendors, and more!

