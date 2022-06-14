Home dedications were the story of our spring.

Throughout the year, we’re celebrating our 100th homeowner and handing over the keys to eight more! Click below to see the confetti that flew and the champagne that popped at our recent home dedications.

Team Build 4 Kids a Success!

A day of giving in Central Oregon for the region’s children.

In April, First Story partnered with our friends at Hayden Homes, Simplicity Homes and New Home Star to collect donations for our housing partner, NeighborImpact, in our first annual Team Build 4 Kids.

Three pickup trucks were filled to the brim with an astonishing 62 bags of books, educational games and crafts 4 kids in NeighborImpact’s Head Start and Home Source programs.

Thank you, NeighborImpact, for everything you do for the children across Central Oregon!

First Story Giving Grants

Making an impact across the Pacific Northwest.

We were thrilled to provide a $10,000 community giving grant to the Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Valley in May. These funds will provide scholarships so that all kids can have a memorable, fun and impactful summer camp experience through the Boys and Girls Club, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

See a full list of our 2022 grant recipients to date below and check out some of our “big check” moments in this fun video!

January to June 2022 Giving Grants

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Boys & Girls Club of Emerald Valley

Cardinal Academy Charter School

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach

Clear Mourning

Douglas CARES

Every Child Central Oregon

Food for Lane County

Game Changers Idaho

Guardian Group

Hannah Grace

Healthy Beginnings

Hope & Safety Alliance

Kellen CARES Foundation

Kor Community Land Trust

Latino Community Association

Mercy House International

Modern Living Services

Mosaic Medical

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

NeighborImpact Redmond

Save a Warrior

Service Peace Warriors

Support Advocacy Resource Center

The ARC of Tri-Cities

The Jesse Tree

UUFCO

Youth Outdoors Unlimited

Women’s and Children’s Alliance

First Story is mid-year through our celebration of 100 homeowners!

Throughout 2022, we’re telling 100 Stories, of First Story homeowners, partners and impacts across Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

We’re so grateful for our journey from humble roots to our 100th homeowner and we’re sharing videos, quotes, testimonials and photo galleries of moments — big and small — that tell the story of our impact.

You can catch our 100 Stories project on our website, our social media channels, our blog and at events all across the region.

