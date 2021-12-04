Handmade Businesses Ideas for Entrepreneurs

If you have a special creative talent and want to be your own boss, why not start your own handmade business? From knitting to jewelry to making delicious treats, there are a ton of ideas out there for this type of venture. Below are a few to get you started.

Jewelry

One of the most common handmade business ideas is making jewelry. Whether it’s bracelets, rings, necklaces, or earrings, if you have a penchant for beading and metalwork, selling your jewelry online can be a lucrative endeavor.

Greeting Cards

If you’re good at paper crafts, why not start your own greeting card business? This type of enterprise demands creativity, innovation, and some clever wit, especially if you want to make cards with specific messages on them. If you’re artistically inclined, you could make colorful, imaginative cards instead.

Cornhole Games

While this option might sound unusual, handmade games are becoming a popular business. Hobbyists who are good at woodwork, for example, can build customized items like chess boards, cribbage boards, or even Ohio state cornhole boards. DIY games can become collectors’ items and are often more enjoyable to play because you know they’re handcrafted.

T-Shirts

Customized t-shirts are another fantastic business idea. Whether you want to print your own designs or create interesting slogans, customized t-shirts never run out of style. Before you start, it’s a good idea to figure out which niche you want to fill; however, as specializing can help you target a specific audience. Once you’re up and running, you can easily sell your wares on places like Etsy and Shopify.

Bath Accessories

Who doesn’t love a handmade scented bath accessory? From bath bombs to soaps to shampoos, there are endless products you can make if you have a passion for this kind of craft. Not only are there a plethora of scents and ingredients to choose from, but you can also refine your bath accessories, whether it’s a specific theme or type of product. However, bear in mind there is a lot of expense involved in packaging beauty products, so you’ll want to budget accordingly.

Candles

Another popular craft business is candle making, which is a $2 billion industry in the US. Like bath accessories, candle-making comes with a surplus of options in terms of scents and types of candles. For example, you could narrow your niche down to religious candles, environmental candles, birthday candles, beeswax candles, and more.

Sweet Treats

If you love baking, why not make a business out of it? Whether it’s cakes, cookies, chocolate, or pies, selling your delicious creations can be a great way to make money. While you’ll have to jump some hoops when it comes to labeling, storage, shelf life, etc., a business built on sweet treats can be highly satisfying. Like all business ideas, though, it’s a good idea to narrow down a niche to better market your items. Examples include weddings, gift baskets, holidays, catering, and more.

Knitting

As a common past time, knitting is another great way to start a business. If you love this craft, you could easily set up shop and sell your unique creations online. Knitting also never goes out of style, and there is an abundance of items you can make with this craft, such as pillow covers, slippers, purse clutches, stuffed animals, and more.