Hands-On Coaching for Your Business

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Boost your business’s success through hands-on coaching, peer support, and practical tools you can apply immediately.
The Small Business Management program (SBM) meets the second Wednesday from October 2025 to June 2026. Each three-hour session is designed to give you the space to keep working on your business while making real progress through hands-on business coaching, strategic peer learning and real-world case studies. You’ll walk away with clear goals and the tools to reach them.
Is This Program Right for You?
✅ You have an active business you’re committed to growing
✅ You’re open to learning from peers and sharing challenges
✅ You have a specific goal and are ready to take action
✅ You want to create a positive impact in your community
If this sounds like you, don’t wait. Applications are limited.
What You’ll Have Access to:
✅ 1:1 advising tailored to your business goals
✅ Strategic peer groups for support and accountability
✅ Real-world case studies to sharpen your decision-making
✅ A live pitch event with the chance to win a share of a $10,000 prize pool
✅ Monthly 1:1 advising sessions with seasoned business experts
When: Second Wednesday of each month, October 2025-June 2026, 9am-12pm
Where: COCC Bend Campus
Cost: $1499 (additional participants from the same company: $199 each)
Deadlines:
- Application Deadline: September 8
- Acceptance Decisions: September 15
Learn More and Submit Your SBM Application
For questions please contact sbdc@cocc.edu or 541-383-7290.