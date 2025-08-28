Cascade Business News
Hands-On Coaching for Your Business

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Boost your business’s success through hands-on coaching, peer support, and practical tools you can apply immediately.

The Small Business Management program (SBM) meets the second Wednesday from October 2025 to June 2026. Each three-hour session is designed to give you the space to keep working on your business while making real progress through hands-on business coaching, strategic peer learning and real-world case studies. You’ll walk away with clear goals and the tools to reach them.

Is This Program Right for You?

✅  You have an active business you’re committed to growing

✅  You’re open to learning from peers and sharing challenges

✅  You have a specific goal and are ready to take action

✅  You want to create a positive impact in your community

If this sounds like you, don’t wait. Applications are limited.

What You’ll Have Access to:

✅  1:1 advising tailored to your business goals

✅  Strategic peer groups for support and accountability

✅  Real-world case studies to sharpen your decision-making

✅  A live pitch event with the chance to win a share of a $10,000 prize pool

✅  Monthly 1:1 advising sessions with seasoned business experts

When: Second Wednesday of each month, October 2025-June 2026, 9am-12pm
Where: COCC Bend Campus
Cost: $1499 (additional participants from the same company: $199 each)
Deadlines:

  • Application Deadline: September 8
  • Acceptance Decisions: September 15

Learn More and Submit Your SBM Application

For questions please contact sbdc@cocc.edu or 541-383-7290.

cocc.edu/sbdc

