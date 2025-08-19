Happiness-First Training Group this Fall

Michelle Poirot of Ceiling: Unlimited Health Coaching will broach new coaching territory with a women’s training group called Run Your Happiest this fall. “The midlife women I coach are less concerned with winning races than they are with being rejuvenated by their workouts and buoyed by community. With that in mind, I’m creating a training group with movement happiness as our primary objective, even as we gain skills and mileage each week. Run Your Happiest will encourage runners to consciously create the running practice that brings them the greatest joy.” Run Your Happiest is a nine-week, intermediate-distance women’s training group that starts September 6.

Prospective runners can experience Ceiling: Unlimited’s happiness-first philosophy by joining a free workout on August 27 at 6pm. Coach Michelle will lead participants through a running workout that can be personalized such that each runner will feel nurtured and energized.

Michelle has also created a private podcast called Shifts in Stride to help midlife women run their happiest 10k! “I wanted to create a resource for busy women who need running to be enlivening and soul-filling. Each short episode contains coach-tested mindset shifts that help women replace toxic fitness messaging with self-trust, compassion, and movement joy.”

Michelle Poirot has coached beginner runners for 12 years and is an RRCA-certified running coach and a Duke University-certified health coach. As the owner of Ceiling: Unlimited Health Coaching, she encourages midlife women to build a joyful, consistent, and sustainable relationship with movement.

Registration: ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com/event-details/run-your-happiest-fall-training-group

RSVP: ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com/event-details/free-happiness-first-workout

Find the podcast at: app.helloaudio.fm/feed/637689f1-9b20-4c10-8f79-1c17831b0442/signup

linktr.ee/CeilingUnlimited