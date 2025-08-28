Harvest Your Profits This Fall

(Keith Sherrill served most of his adult life in the U.S. Army, quickly rising in the ranks within the elite 75th Ranger Regiment and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Upon exiting the military, Keith applied his lessons learned and leadership to his own entrepreneurial pursuit, building an award-winning microbrewery and beer brand from the ground up. He holds an MBA from William & Mary and is a graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business’s Ignite program | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Summer is coming to a close and it is time to think about the weather changing and “Back-to-School” season. Whether you’re a parent or you just remember the anticipation of starting a new school year and seeing old friends, it is a special, exciting time for all.

We at the SBDC have been hard at work creating meaningful courses (more details below!) that will unlock new opportunities to grow your business. Whether it be through the latest techniques in marketing such as podcasting and AI-generated content or helping you master QuickBooks online and better understand your financial statements, we’ve got just the thing for you. Check out this quarter’s offerings and reinforce your commitment to lifelong learning!

For those wanting a deeper dive, we are now accepting applications for our renowned Small Business Management Program. Led by Stanford MBA Keith Sherrill, with guest instructors that are experts in their fields, the class meets once a month for nine months, and participants will have the chance to pitch for a share of $10k at the end of the program! Be sure to apply by September 8th!

Small Business Management Program

The Small Business Management program (SBM) meets the second Wednesday from October 2025 to June 2026. Each 3-hour session is designed to give you the space to keep working on your business while making real progress through hands-on business coaching, strategic peer learning, and real-world case studies. You’ll walk away with clear goals and the tools to reach them.

When: Second Wednesday of each month, October 2025-June 2026, 9am-12pm

COCC Bend Campus, Cascades Hall, Room 104 Cost: $1499 (additional participants from the same company: $199 each)

Application Deadline: September 8

September 8 Acceptance Decisions: September 15

Submit Your Application Before September 8

Fall 2025 Courses

Learn how to create and launch a podcast from scratch in this beginner-friendly course. We’ll cover everything from defining your show and recording quality audio to editing, marketing, and growing your audience.

Date(s) Offered: September 17, November 4

Take away tips and tools to help facilitate successful business investing, buying or selling. Gain insight on how to arrive at a market value. Sellers learn how to package their business. Buyers and investors learn how to analyze potential options.

Date(s) Offered: October 15

Take this two-day live class to prepare for the state-mandated test (not included) to become a licensed contractor. Required manual included. This class is based on the NASCLA Contractors Guide to Business, Law and Project Management, Oregon Construction Contractors.

Date(s) Offered: September 24, October 12, December 12

Take this online class to prepare for the state-mandated test (not included) to become a licensed contractor. This class is based on the NASCLA Contractors Guide to Business, Law and Project Management, Oregon Construction Contractors.

In this class, we’ll cover the key factors that influence your business credit score, practical steps to separate personal and business credit, and strategies for accessing better financing and vendor terms.

Date(s) Offered: October 21, November 8

Learn to ask the right questions when it comes to clarifying your business finances. This course will provide new and experienced business owners alike with the knowledge necessary to make their venture successful.

Date(s) Offered: September 25-October 30

In this interactive workshop and evening of networking, you’ll learn the key fundamentals of a great website, from SEO and conversion optimization to when and how to use AI with your website. Plus, connect with fellow Central Oregon entrepreneurs in a collaborative learning environment.

Date(s) Offered: September 9, November 5

Are you about to start or are you in the early stages (less than one year) of running your own business? Avoid costly mistakes and position yourself for success by covering essential details like pricing and profitability.

Date(s) Offered: October 8-November 5

¡Mantén tu negocio funcionando como un reloj! En este taller práctico aprenderás estrategias sencillas para mantenerte organizado/a, priorizar tareas y optimizar las operaciones diarias.

Date(s) Offered: October 31, December 13

In this course, you will learn:

How to create your Chart of Accounts

How to set up Customers and Vendors

How to link your bank accounts and when you might not want to

How to track money earned and spent

How to run and understand reports, and much more!

Date(s) Offered: October 15-29

En este taller, aprenderá cómo construir, mantener y mejorar su perfil de crédito para apoyar el crecimiento y la estabilidad financiera a largo plazo. Cubriremos los factores clave que influyen en su puntaje de crédito empresarial, pasos prácticos para separar el crédito personal del empresarial, y estrategias para acceder a mejores financiamientos y términos con proveedores.

Date(s) Offered: October 25, December 12

Keep your business running like a well-oiled machine! In this practical workshop, you’ll learn simple strategies to stay organized, prioritize tasks, and streamline your daily operations.

Date(s) Offered: November 17, December 16

Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.

Date(s) Offered: September 3, September 17, September 27

Este curso está diseñado para ayudar a las personas a entender los conceptos básicos para iniciar su propio negocio. La clase cubre regulaciones estatales y locales, definición de su idea, definición de su mercado, necesidades de flujo de efectivo, opciones de préstamos, desarrollo de planes de negocio y evaluación de su idea.

Date(s) Offered: October 8, October 18

Business Transition

Our advisers are here to help you at all stages of your business journey. It is never too early to start planning for your exit. You may choose to sell your business, have a family member or employee take it over, or simply close the doors, but all of these options have distinct tactics and requirements. We have a great course coming up online October 16, from 1-2pm. Register here, or contact your adviser for more information.

Oregon Outdoor Alliance Scholarships Available

See some fantastic classes you’d like to take, but money is tight? Did you know that Oregon Outdoor Alliance members can qualify for educational scholarships for any SBDC class? Learn more on their website and take advantage of this fantastic perk!

Instructor Highlights

Ashley Segura is a marketing expert with 15 years of experience in digital strategy, SEO, and content creation. As a marketing consultant, the Head of Content at ContentYum, and host of Content in the Kitchen, she has helped businesses drive growth through strategic marketing. A best-selling author and top-ranked marketing influencer, Ashley brings real-world insights to her courses, making content marketing and website optimization practical and accessible for all skill levels.

Acing Your Podcast:

How to Launch Your Own Show

Fundamentals of a Great Website:

Optimize, Convert and Grow!

Chuck McDonald has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, having worked on an advisory team that managed over $1.2B in assets. During his time in that role, he worked in several areas of the business, including marketing, compliance, and staffing, in addition to performing portfolio management and delivering financial plans. Chuck also spent seven years working with the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards performing curriculum reviews and creating content for the exam, and is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor.

Financial Literacy for Small Business

Patti Norris brings many years of business, technology, and teaching expertise to our instructional team. Along with a B.A. in Economics and a Masters of Business Administration, her long career in the high-tech industry includes extensive experience with using, teaching, and supporting many popular software applications. Patti is driven to help translate “tech-speak” into “human-speak” and to make the power of technology usable for everyone.

QuickBooks Online for Small Businesses

Small Business Credit Survey

The Oregon SBDC Network directors recently viewed a presentation from the Federal Reserve on the state of small businesses and their ability to utilize credit and garner capital. The survey also collects data re: supply chain disruption, employment, and current challenges. The findings were interesting and significant. If you would like to view the 2024 data, please click here.

The 2025 survey is about to launch September 3-November 14, and we would really appreciate it if you would consider responding. This turns your experiences as a business owner into hard data and helps to inform decision-making. We will share the link once it becomes available and appreciate your participation!

