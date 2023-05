(Photo courtesy of SAO)

Attention Gentleman — Have you joined one of our in-person Men’s Group Meetings?

Join us Wednesday, May 17 at the Pour House Grill (61276 Hwy 97 Bend) at 4pm. We hope to see you there!

Contact Ralph for more details at rcortese@strokeawarenessoregon.org.

strokeawarenessoregon.org