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Hawthorn Open House & Business Mixer

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By on E-Headlines, Healthy Communities

(Photo courtesy of Hawthorn Healing Arts)

Wellness & Community
Hawthorn Open House & Local Business Mixer

Network, Connect & Discover Local Wellness!

Please join us for a casual evening of community connection at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center. Whether you are a regular patient, a neighbor curious about our holistic health services, or a local professional looking to expand your network, our doors are open to you!

This month, we are thrilled to co-host the members of Bend Business Networking (BBN). It’s the perfect opportunity to mingle in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

What to Expect:

  • Meet the Providers: Chat with Hawthorn practitioners and tour our beautiful healing space.
  • Connect with Pros: Mingle with a dynamic group of local business owners and professionals from across Central Oregon.
  • Casual Atmosphere: Enjoy complimentary light appetizers and refreshing beverages while making organic connections.
  • Door Prize Raffle for Hawthorn Services and Products

No rigid agendas or formal speeches—just good food, great company, and healthy community vibes.

Hawthorn Open House & Local Business Mixer
When: Thursday, June 18 | 6-8pm
Where: Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, Bend
Cost: Free to attend

hawthorncenter.com

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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