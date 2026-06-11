Hawthorn Open House & Business Mixer

(Photo courtesy of Hawthorn Healing Arts)

Wellness & Community

Hawthorn Open House & Local Business Mixer

Network, Connect & Discover Local Wellness!

Please join us for a casual evening of community connection at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center. Whether you are a regular patient, a neighbor curious about our holistic health services, or a local professional looking to expand your network, our doors are open to you!

This month, we are thrilled to co-host the members of Bend Business Networking (BBN). It’s the perfect opportunity to mingle in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

What to Expect:

Meet the Providers: Chat with Hawthorn practitioners and tour our beautiful healing space.

Chat with Hawthorn practitioners and tour our beautiful healing space. Connect with Pros: Mingle with a dynamic group of local business owners and professionals from across Central Oregon.

Mingle with a dynamic group of local business owners and professionals from across Central Oregon. Casual Atmosphere: Enjoy complimentary light appetizers and refreshing beverages while making organic connections.

Enjoy complimentary light appetizers and refreshing beverages while making organic connections. Door Prize Raffle for Hawthorn Services and Products

No rigid agendas or formal speeches—just good food, great company, and healthy community vibes.

Hawthorn Open House & Local Business Mixer

When: Thursday, June 18 | 6-8pm

Where: Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, Bend

Cost: Free to attend

hawthorncenter.com