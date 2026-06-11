Hawthorn Open House & Business Mixer

(Photo courtesy of Hawthorn Healing Arts)
Wellness & Community
Hawthorn Open House & Local Business Mixer
Network, Connect & Discover Local Wellness!
Please join us for a casual evening of community connection at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center. Whether you are a regular patient, a neighbor curious about our holistic health services, or a local professional looking to expand your network, our doors are open to you!
This month, we are thrilled to co-host the members of Bend Business Networking (BBN). It’s the perfect opportunity to mingle in a relaxed, welcoming environment.
What to Expect:
- Meet the Providers: Chat with Hawthorn practitioners and tour our beautiful healing space.
- Connect with Pros: Mingle with a dynamic group of local business owners and professionals from across Central Oregon.
- Casual Atmosphere: Enjoy complimentary light appetizers and refreshing beverages while making organic connections.
- Door Prize Raffle for Hawthorn Services and Products
No rigid agendas or formal speeches—just good food, great company, and healthy community vibes.
Hawthorn Open House & Local Business Mixer
When: Thursday, June 18 | 6-8pm
Where: Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, Bend
Cost: Free to attend