Hawthorne Crossing Open House Postponed

As our community grieves last week’s tragedy, we are postponing the Hawthorne Crossing open house scheduled for October 20 out of respect for those affected.

At this time, we believe it is important to allow space for healing, reflection, and support for one another.

We remain committed to sharing information about this project and providing opportunities for community engagement. Once a new date has been scheduled, we will share it through the project website and project communications.

Thank you for your understanding and patience during this difficult time.