(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes)

Hayden Homes, including its Simplicity by Hayden Homes brand, ranked No. 20 on the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™ list for small and medium-sized companies in America, announced today by Great Place To Work © and Fortune. This is the company’s fourth Fortune honor of 2026 for exceptional workplace trust and culture.

Earlier this fall, Fortune also ranked Hayden Homes No. 5 on the Best Workplaces in Construction™ list for small and medium-sized companies, No. 45 on Best Workplaces for Women™ for small and medium-sized companies, and No. 52 on Best Medium Workplaces™ in the United States.

Hayden Homes is based in Redmond, Oregon, and is the largest private homebuilder in the Northwest, serving communities in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana. The company is the only Great Place To Work Certified™ business based in Oregon within the Best Workplaces in Construction list, the Best Workplaces for Parents list, and the Best Workplaces for Women list. Hayden Homes is also the only company from Central Oregon on the Best Medium Workplaces list.

This is the third year in a row Hayden Homes has earned a place in these highly competitive national rankings. They are based on Great Place To Work’s 60-question Trust Index™ survey of 1.3 million employees at awarded companies, which measures the level of trust team members have in their organization and how consistent their experiences are.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, and chooses its honorees based on the survey data and a company’s ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. In the survey, 96 percent of team members say Hayden Homes is a great place to work. By contrast, Gallup polls recently found that just 18 percent of employees are typically satisfied with their company as a good place to work.

“We’re proud to earn these recognitions year after year because they reflect the heart of our culture and community,” said Patti Murphy, vice president of employee experience. “Our team members love working here because together, we’re doing more than building homes. We’re building a strong community where everyone can live a fulfilled life.”

Hayden Homes offers 16 hours of paid volunteer time off each year, which team members often use to coach and volunteer in local schools, stay involved in their children’s communities, or serve on boards that are meaningful to them. Other popular benefits include a home purchase discount program and a 401(k) match.

“In my eight years at Hayden Homes, I’ve raised a family, served my community and built a career, and I’ve never had to choose between them. That says everything about this company. We’re empowered to make giving part of how we live, not something separate from the work we do,” said Katie McGowan, marketing firector at Hayden Homes.

Survey responses show team members feel valued and deeply invested in the company’s Give as You Go™ philosophy, which has directed more than $88 million to local communities across the Northwest since Hayden Homes was founded in 1989, and has committed to give $25 million in communities that Hayden Homes builds in by 2030 through First Story, Housing Solutions, Youth and Education and Food Security initiatives.

The flagship of the company’s giving is through First Story, a nonprofit founded by Hayden Homes, which provides affordable homeownership opportunities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho. At Hayden Homes, 90 percent of all team members support the nonprofit through a payroll giving program.

“Earning a spot on these Fortune lists means that Hayden Homes is one of the best companies to work for in the country,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “This list of companies enjoys the unmatched loyalty and commitment from their people because they go the extra mile.”

See Hayden Homes’ full rankings on its Great Place To Work profile.