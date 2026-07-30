Hayden Homes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Of Hearthstone & Celebrates Redmond’s Young Professionals

(Hearthstone at Redmond Ranch offers attainable homeownership in NW Redmond’s newest community to families earning 74 percent of area median income and above–all without government subsidies and including special features such as new masonry accents, striking black windows, and sophisticated paint schemes | Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes)

Hayden Homes and the Redmond Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the ribbon cutting for Hearthstone at Redmond Ranch at 3:30pm today during which the homebuilder will make a donation to local nonprofit Leadership Redmond. The celebration will continue all weekend long, with grand opening events on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 from 11am to 2pm. All events will be held at 2696 NW 29th Street in Redmond. Community members and media are invited to attend.

Hearthstone is the newest community from Hayden Homes, founded in Redmond in 1989. It is the first community to open within the approximately 400-acre Redmond Ranch, an up-and-coming area in NW Redmond.

The community is thoughtfully designed to offer a distinctive living experience. Attached townhomes include an enhanced exterior package exclusive to Hearthstone: masonry accents, striking black windows, upgraded front and garage doors, and sophisticated paint schemes that create a cohesive streetscape with standout curb appeal. Homeowners will also enjoy proximity to a community park, nearby trail systems and convenient highway access for easier daily commutes and travel.

At the ribbon-cutting, Hayden Homes will present a special philanthropic gift to Leadership Redmond, the Chamber’s nonprofit dedicated to educating, enhancing and developing leaders to participate in key decision-making positions within Redmond. These leadership opportunities include volunteerism, membership on community boards or government commissions and committees, and even elected positions within city, county or state government. Hearthstone offers new homeownership opportunities for Redmond’s young professionals, and the donation reiterates Hayden Homes’ commitment to Redmond’s economic vitality as well as the homebuilders’ Give As You Go philosophy.

“Hayden Homes has been a cornerstone of Redmond’s growth and is a true partner in shaping our future,” said Eric Sande, executive director of the Redmond Chamber of Commerce. “This local homebuilder has created quality, attainable housing while investing in the economy and livability of our community. The launch of Hearthstone and continued investment in NW Redmond offers new homeownership opportunities for young professionals, small business owners, families, and the people who make our city thrive.”

For nearly 38 years, Hayden Homes has continued to build in its hometown to provide a real path to homeownership for working families–the core focus of the company since its founding. Without housing affordability, community members must look further and further away from their workplaces for a place to live.

Across Redmond, housing affordability is a major challenge. As of July 2026, the median home sales price is $519,818 (Zillow ZHVI), yet a median‑income Redmond household of four earns $120,200 annually (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Bend‑Redmond FMR Area) and can afford a home priced no higher than $500,446* without becoming housing cost‑burdened**.

This creates a nearly $20,000 gap between the typical home price and what the median household can realistically afford.

Hearthstone at Redmond Ranch fills this gap and then some with starting prices of $374,990—more than $125,000 below the median sale price and reachable by households earning at or below 74% area median income—without government subsidies.

“Today’s ribbon cutting is a milestone moment,” said Brett Swanson, Regional Director at Hayden Homes. “Hearthstone signals a bright future centered on livability, affordability, and family. Hayden Homes is proud to bring Hearthstone to our hometown, guided by our Give As You Go philosophy—delivering accessible homeownership and a beautifully designed community where local families and our workforce can thrive.”

At the grand opening weekend, attendees can tour model homes, pick up swag, and enter a raffle for concert tickets and local gift cards. Buyers who purchase at Hearthstone during the month of August will receive the first year of annual HOA dues paid by Hayden Homes.

Learn more about Hearthstone, the ribbon cutting, and grand opening weekend.

Address for the Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Weekend: 2696 NW 29th Street, Redmond, OR 97756

Driving directions: From Hwy 126: Turn north onto SW Rimrock Way, continue onto NW 19th St., turn left onto NW Spruce Ave., turn left onto NW Northwest Way, immediately turn right onto NW Spruce Ave into the community.

About Hayden Homes:

Established in Redmond in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 28,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives.

Hayden Homes has contributed $7.7 billion to local economies and has created more than 112,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $88 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story. To date, First Story has provided over 125 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.

*Assumes 6.5% interest, 5% down payment, 30-year mortgage, and 30% of income to housing costs

**HUD defines “housing cost-burdened” as when a household spends more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

firststory.org • hayden-homes.com • simplicity-homes.com • simplicity-homes.com/home-type/wisesize-adu