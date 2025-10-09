Hayden Homes Opens Support Center as Company’s New Headquarters Across from Redmond Airport

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes)

Hayden Homes is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Support Center in Redmond, marking a significant and continued investment in the Redmond community and in the company’s mission to expand affordable homeownership opportunities across the Northwest.

The company held a community celebration at the new Support Center across from the Redmond Airport in September that welcomed neighbors, community members, and business leaders to tour the space, connect with the Hayden Homes team, and enjoy an afternoon of food, drinks, and giveaways. More than 150 attendees joined the event, underscoring the value of the new Support Center to Redmond’s continued growth and the partnerships that Hayden Homes has built throughout the region.

“Our new Support Center is more than just a building — it’s a new home base for our company and a promise to our community,” said Steve Klingman, president of Hayden Homes. “As a certified Great Place to Work, we are proud to provide a space where our team and culture can thrive. This facility also demonstrates our investment in local jobs, our dedication to regional partnerships, and our ongoing efforts to live out our Give As You Go philosophy. This place will help us expand opportunities and strengthen our long-standing support for the communities and hardworking families we are honored to serve throughout the Northwest.”

The grand opening served as a powerful reminder of where it all began and a celebration of the legacy that continues to shape the company. Since 1989, when Bob and Virginia Watson founded Hayden Homes, the company has grown across the Northwest — yet it all started in a humble 1,000-square-foot model home on 33rd Street in the Hayden Village community of Redmond. From those early days, Bob and Virginia envisioned a company rooted in the belief that you should always give more than you get. That guiding principle has fueled our commitment to building not just homes, but a strong community where people can live fulfilled lives.

Since opening its doors, Hayden Homes has contributed $7.1 billion to local economies, has created more than 99,000 jobs and has given more than $80 million in charitable donations to the communities it serves.

“Hayden Homes’ renewed investment in Redmond and renovation of an existing industrial building exemplifies the kind of long-term economic development that REDI strives to facilitate,” said Steve Curley, director of Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI). “When businesses launch and grow here in Redmond—as Hayden Homes has over three decades — these employers create lasting prosperity for our community.”

The new Support Center is a renovation of a former aircraft parts manufacturing facility and now includes offices and work spaces for more than 100 team members, a floating mezzanine level of meeting rooms and soaring floor-to-ceiling art installations championing the company’s Give As You Go story and the core values the company lives by.

Hayden Homes intends to use the facility to host partners, support relevant community events and for the company’s next 30 years of growth, and beyond.

The new Support Center is located at 250 SE Timber Ave. Redmond, OR 97756.

About Hayden Homes:

Established in Redmond 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 27,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives. Hayden Homes has contributed $7.1 billion to local economies and has created more than 99,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $80 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story. To date, First Story has provided over 120 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.

hayden-homes.com