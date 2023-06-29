Hayden Homes Partners with Sleep In Heavenly Peace to Build 75 Beds

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes)

Hayden Homes recently partnered with the Deschutes County Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace to build or refurbish 75 beds for local children who would otherwise sleep on the floor, on couches, or in shared beds with parents or siblings.

First Story nonprofit, founded by Hayden Homes, also donated $10,000 to further the work of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Each bed costs $250 including lumber, mattress, and bedding, and the donation from First Story will help to fund future projects for the nonprofit.

A team of 71 volunteers turned out for the event, including 50 team members from Hayden Homes, Simplicity, New Home Star, and First Story — plus an additional 11 volunteers from Lowe’s and 10 from Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Together the group turned out a new bed every 2.5 minutes and completed 75 beds needed by local families who had been on a waitlist.

“The event was just a tremendous success,” said Joseph Meyers, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Deschutes County Chapter President. “The volunteers who came from Hayden Homes were absolutely priceless. They all worked really hard that day, plus Hayden Homes donated money to buy the materials. It was a pretty amazing day.”

Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go so together we build a strong community and lead fulfilled lives. Most Hayden Homes team members give to First Story with each paycheck. These donations are matched 100 percent by the company, which also sponsors volunteer time for team members.

“Hayden Homes provides our team members with paid time off to volunteer at events such as these,” said Ryan Jennings, President of Simplicity by Hayden Homes. “I’m grateful to work for a company that shows us what it means to give and allows us to be a part of days like today.”

Since its founding in 1989, Hayden Homes has contributed more than $59 million in charitable donations, including many other Central Oregon youth-focused nonprofits such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Family Access Network, KIDS Center, Neighbor Impact, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Oregon, and Every Child Central Oregon, Deschutes Children’s Foundation, The Giving Plate, and more.

“Along with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we at Hayden Homes believe all children deserve a bed and see it as a basic need for proper physical, emotional, and mental support as they grow,” said Jennings. “We are honored to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace and appreciate their hard work in providing a safe and comfortable place for children to lay their heads.”

Visit Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s website to donate bedding, to volunteer, to sponsor a build day, to deliver beds, or to donate. Apply here to support a child in need of a bed.

hayden-homes.com