HDCM 17th Annual Gala Features Three New Student Ensembles

((L-R) Spotlight Chamber Players Jonathan Cupit, Parker Carlson, Aaron Goyal, Leah May, Ezra Oncken, Madeleine Bloom and Perrin Standen | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) 17th Annual Gala will feature three new student ensembles — a string quartet, violin duo and guitar/cello duo. This annual event includes a cocktail hour & silent auction, dinner, and dessert dash and will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Friday, December 6, at 6pm. Central Oregon Daily anchor Genevieve Reaume returns as this year’s Master of Ceremonies.

“Last year’s event was a record year and we work hard each season to build on our success,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We have three new groups in our Spotlight Chamber Players program and are excited to feature them that evening. As always, support from this important event allows HDCM to continue offering all our Educational Outreach programs at no cost to students, teachers, or schools in Central Oregon.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s Educational Outreach includes performances and Q&A sessions at local schools, public master classes, and the Spotlight Chamber Players chamber music training program. This year’s members, aged 13 to 17, attend local schools including Cascade Middle School, Cascades Academy, Bend Senior High School, Caldera High School, and Summit High School.

Special thanks to our Gala Table Sponsors Mission Building, Riverside Animal Hospital, German Master Tech, Callan Accounting, Barbour & Associates, Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Morrison Maierle, Washington Trust Bank, Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty, and the Swanton Family Foundation. Media Sponsors include Central Oregon Daily, Cascade Arts & Entertainment, Combined Communications, and The Bulletin.

Reservations are required and seating requests are taken. Tickets are available by phone or online.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our 17th season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. Downtown