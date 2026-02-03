HDCM Invites You to Fill the Tower With LOVE on Valentine’s Day!

(Tesla Quartet | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) Concert Series returns on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:30pm with a special Valentine’s Day performance. The program features works inspired by love and romance, and concert-goers will receive a rose and treat from Goody’s Chocolates. This concert is brought to you by German Master Tech with support from the Tower Theatre Foundation and will take place at the Tower Theatre.

This concert features the Central Oregon debut of the New-York based Tesla Quartet, praised by the International Review of Music for their “superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style, or technical demand.” The Tesla Quartet takes its name from the famed inventor Nikola Tesla and draws inspiration from Tesla’s relentless pursuit of new ideas, bringing a distinctive voice to the chamber music world, and combining technical mastery with fresh interpretations that captivate audiences.

Prior to the concert, Solo Social will be held from 5:45-7:15pm in the Encore Community Space. Guests will enjoy complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere — an opportunity to meet like-minded patrons and head into the concert together. Attendance is complimentary for single-ticket holders with a valid concert ticket. Space is limited, and advance RSVP is required.

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. HDCM 2025-2026 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Cascade School of Music, Cascade A&E Magazine, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community — Come hear the music!

General Admission: $59, Child/Student Tickets – $15

Tower Theatre: 835 NW Wall St., Bend

Tower Theatre Encore Community Space: 834 NW Brooks St., Bend

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)