HDCM Pop-Up Concerts Features the Spotlight Chamber Players & Alumni

(HDCM Pop-Up Concerts | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Free Outdoor Series for the Community Kicks Off This Weekend

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) presents their fourth season of Pop-Up Concerts! around town. These performances are FREE to attend and open to all. Each concert will last approximately twenty minutes and will feature the Spotlight Chamber Players and alumni.

The series kicks off on Sunday, June 16, 2pm, at Looney Bean Coffee in Downtown Bend featuring this season’s Spotlight Chamber Players. Arrive early to grab your favorite coffee or beverage!

On Sunday, June 23, 3pm, join us at Bellatazza Plaza in Downtown Bend, you can catch Spotlight Chamber Players alumnus, violinist Mateo Garza, who returns to Bend after completing his first year pursuing a Master’s degree at the San Francisco Conservatory. He will perform a solo violin program featuring works by Bach, Ysaye, Prokofiev, and Wieniawski.

In July on Wednesday, July 17, 2pm, Spotlight Chamber Players alumnus violinist John Fawcett will be back in Bend after receiving his Master’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music this year. He will be performing works by Sarasate and more.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)