HDCM Spotlight Chamber Players Alumni Featured at Pop-Up Concert This Weekend

((L-R) John Fawcett and Mateo Garza | Photos courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Due to the rainy conditions, last weekend’s Pop-Up Concert was postponed. This weekend, High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) will present a double feature — John Fawcett and Mateo Garza. This expanded performance will be held on Saturday, June 18, 1pm, at Looney Bean Coffee in Downtown Bend, and is FREE to attend and open to all. Make sure to arrive early to grab your favorite coffee or beverage!

John Fawcett has recently graduated from the Colburn Conservatory studying with renowned violin professor Robert Lipsett in Los Angeles. Mateo Garza just completed his third year at the Eastman School of Music studying with Robin Scott of the Ying Quartet in Rochester, New York.

This project is made possible in part by the support of the Pacific Power Foundation, The Roundhouse Foundation, Juan Young Trust, Deschutes Cultural Coalition and Autzen Foundation.

For more information about upcoming scheduled dates and locations, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com or call 541-306-3988.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fourteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series and is the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region offering an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

