HDFFA Invites the Community to Celebrate New Mural Honoring Central Oregon’s Local Food Community

(Photo courtesy of HDFFA) High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) invites the community to celebrate the unveiling of a new mural commissioned as part of its “Where Flavor is Central to the Heart” campaign. The unveiling and community celebration will take place Tuesday, October 27 at 12pm at Oliver Lemons in Terrebonne. Created by renowned Central Oregon muralist Erik Hoogen, the new artwork celebrates the people, places and flavors that make Central Oregon’s local food system unique. Hoogen is also the artist behind the iconic mural at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. Commissioned by HDFFA, the mural is part of the organization’s broader effort to highlight and celebrate the farms, ranches, food producers, restaurants, markets and local businesses that contribute to a vibrant regional food culture. ”I just want to remind everybody that we’re all in this together. And when I say all this, I mean I believe everyone’s an artist. I believe the farmers are artists.” Hoogen said. The Where Flavor is Central to the Heart campaign, generously funded through support from Travel Oregon, was developed to showcase Central Oregon as a destination where locally grown food, food businesses, and the people behind them come together. The campaign celebrates the region’s agricultural heritage while inviting residents and visitors to discover the farms, food producers, restaurants, markets, and experiences that make the region distinctive. “Food is one of the most powerful ways we connect with one another,” said HDFFA Board member Greg Vann. “This mural gives us an opportunity to celebrate that connection in a really visible and joyful way. We’re excited to bring the community together to see Erik’s work and celebrate the incredible people who make Central Oregon’s food scene so special.” Located at Oliver Lemons in Terrebonne, the mural will provide a new piece of public art celebrating the community’s connection to local food and agriculture. Community members, local food supporters, farmers, ranchers, food producers, businesses, and media are invited to attend the unveiling and celebration at noon on October 27. The event will include remarks about the project, an opportunity to meet the artist and a celebration of the local food community represented in the mural.