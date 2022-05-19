HDFFA’s Supported CSA for SNAP/EBT Recipients Serves 36 Families & Individuals, Distributes $12k to Local Farmers

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) has partnered with local farmers and the Pacific Northwest CSA Coalition (PNWCSA) to launch a new Supported CSA Program . A Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program is one in which an individual pays a farm for a membership that entitles them to a “share” of the farm’s harvest —commonly a set quantity of fresh foods made available to the member for pickup on a weekly basis. This has become a popular way to buy tasty, seasonal fruit and vegetables, directly from the farmer.

Developed this year to The cost is paid for by three sources: SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks (a program that doubles your SNAP), and by HDFFA, for up to a 75% discount. HDFFA conducted outreach throughout the spring, and farmers shared information with their audience and customers directly. This amounts to over $12,000 in funds from HDFFA offset for program participants and distributed directly to 8 different farms. Participating farms are located in Bend, Redmond, Sisters and Prineville , serving members of their respective communities.

“As small farmers we are very excited to have a way to make our food more accessible … Since we started our farm ten years ago, we have been trying to find the best way to support low-income families in getting fresh, nutrient-dense food. Every human has a right to quality food,” said Carys Wilkins and Benji Nagel, of Mahonia Gardens in Sisters.

Program participants will receive a weekly or bi-weekly box of fresh produce throughout the summer, as well as nutrition information, recipes and pickup support if needed. CSA share size, pickup times and locations, duration and cost all vary, and HDFFA offered participants guidance on the best share for their needs.