Healing Reins Receives $25,000 Donation from First Interstate Bank’s Believe in Local Campaign

(Photo courtesy of Healing Reins)

Healing Reins recently received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their fifth-annual Believe in Local grant campaign.

Serving children, teens, and adults ages 4 to 94, Healing Reins provides adaptive equine and outdoor-based therapeutic services designed to support emotional, physical, and mental well-being. Each week, more than 250 participants engage in programs ranging from adaptive riding and horsemanship to equine-assisted mental health services and ranch-based occupational therapy. These services support individuals navigating a wide range of challenges, including autism, PTSD, anxiety, depression, developmental disabilities, behavioral challenges, traumatic brain injuries, and emotional trauma. Led by certified instructors, licensed therapists, and supported by more than 200 dedicated volunteers, Healing Reins creates an environment where participants can build confidence, independence, connection, and hope. Their work extends beyond the arena, partnering with families, healthcare providers, and community organizations to ensure each participant receives individualized support.

“This support helps us ensure that more children, adults, and families can access these life-changing services regardless of their circumstances,” said Polly Cohen, executive director of Healing Reins.

Five employees from First Interstate’s Bend area, including Lynn Spinoglio, senior commercial relationship manager, nominated Healing Reins for the donation.

“Believe in Local has been a cornerstone of who we are for five years now,” Spinoglio said, “and it never gets old to celebrate nonprofit organizations like Healing Reins that are making a real difference in the places we all call home. Bend is better because of the work they do, and First Interstate is proud to invest in that mission.”

First Interstate launched the Believe in Local campaign in 2022 to celebrate the Bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Each year, 40 nonprofit organizations across the Bank’s ten-state footprint receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission. That results in a total of $1 million given to nonprofits in the Bank’s communities. Healing Reins was selected from a pool of over 640 nominations thanks to its alignment with the Bank’s philanthropic goals.

Through the Believe in Local campaign and other community involvement, First Interstate directs a meaningful portion of our earnings back into the communities we serve. These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development, boost early childhood education, and help mitigate poverty.

For more information on First Interstate Bank’s philanthropic efforts, visit firstinterstate.com/believeinlocal.

About Healing Reins:

​Healing Reins is a nonprofit organization providing people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to heal emotionally and physically through professionally recognized horse-centered therapies and riding lessons. Their mission is to bring strength, hope, confidence, and joy to people of all ages experiencing disabilities, special needs, or looking for mental health care.

About First Interstate Bank:

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services across Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With nearly 300 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations.

healingreins.org • firstinterstate.com