Health Careers Expo Offers Inspiration, ‘Career Samplers’ for High Schoolers

Central Oregon high school students considering careers in the health care world will find much to explore at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) hands-on Health Careers Expo from 9:30am to 1:30pm on Friday, May 16, in the Health Careers Center at the Bend campus. Register at cocc.edu/departments/allied-health/health-careers-expo.

Featuring hands-on sampler classes and face time with health professionals, the Health Careers Expo is open to current high school students. Attendees can get answers to career questions and discuss program specifics.

Programs covered include dental assisting, massage therapy, medical assistant, nursing, nursing assistant, emergency medical technician/paramedicine, pharmacy technician and veterinary technician.

Drinks and snacks provided. For more information, contact Jill Ridling, COCC’s health careers outreach coordinator, at 541-383-7518 or healthcareers@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should call 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

