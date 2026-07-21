Health Officials Share Tips as Wildfire Smoke Affects Central Oregon

Wildfire smoke is affecting air quality in Central Oregon and may pose health risks to the public. Public health officials from Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties are encouraging residents and visitors to take steps to protect themselves from smoke exposure.

“Smoke from wildfires contain tiny particles you can’t see. Those particles can get deep into your lungs and even into your bloodstream,” said Richard Fawcett, Deschutes County Health Officer. “Breathing smoky air can make some people sick, especially children, older adults, and people with heart or lung conditions. If smoke is in the forecast, plan ahead so you can limit time outside and keep the air in your home as clean as possible.”

Health officials advise the following steps to stay safe during smoky conditions:

Wildfire smoke is harmful to everyone. Limit your exposure as much as possible.

Stay informed about smoke levels in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. You can check the current air quality at the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map or the Oregon Smoke website.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity when air quality is unhealthy.

To stay safe indoors:

Keep windows and doors closed.

Use an air purifier if you have one.

If it’s too hot indoors, run your air conditioning on recirculate mode or move to a cooler location.

If you don’t have access to clean indoor air, find a list of spaces at deschutescounty.gov/shelter or call 211.

To learn more about protecting yourself from smoke exposure, visit deschutescounty.gov/smoke or Seasonal Hazards: Wildfire & Smoke.

Health officials also encourage residents and visitors to be aware of elevated risk for wildfires: Prepare a Go Bag for you and your family in case of an evacuation.

If you haven’t already, sign up for emergency alert notifications at ORAlert.gov.

Use caution when recreating on public lands and check for fire restrictions.

Wildfire Information for Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties

Evacuations are in effect for Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes Counties.

Follow updates on fires in the region at Central Oregon Fire.

deschutescounty.gov