Hear from Industry Leaders at Central Oregon PubTalk

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Join us this Thursday at Central Oregon PubTalk! This month, we’ll hear from Peter Ozolin, host of the BENDing Rules podcast. The podcast focuses on the lessons and experiences of successful (and sometimes not-so-successful) entrepreneurs and risk-takers who have persevered in their journeys and achieved positive outcomes. Peter aims to help you find the best path for yourself. Don’t miss it!

Agenda:

Keynote: Carmen Ohling, CEO, The Amplified Life Company

Company Pitch: Angle

John Evons, CEO and Co-Founder

Company Update: BENDing Rules

Peter Ozolin, Host

Company Update: BENDing Rules Podcast

Peter Ozolin is an entrepreneur, founder and company builder. Most recently, he led the strategy and vision for Manzama, a leading provider of news and media aggregation tools for professional services firms and organizations. Since its inception in 2010, he has guided the company to achieve double-digit revenue growth every year, maintained sustained profitability and recorded an average annual customer retention rate of over 95%.

February 2025 Central Oregon PubTalk

Thursday, February 27

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

