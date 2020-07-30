Heart ‘n Home Hospice Receives Best Place To Work Award During Pandemic

Heart ‘n Home Hospice has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. A healthy work culture is always a priority to the leaders of Heart ‘n Home — this is the seventh time they have earned this recognition.

“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “But the organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time.”

“This is a great honor of course, we strive to be a great employer to our wonderful family of staff,” said Adam Stice, senior vice president of HR. “They have worked harder than ever over the past months. We look forward to receiving the feedback to see how we can get better. This award is certainly due to the high class of individuals that work within this organization. Truly EACH employee is our greatest asset and will continue to be our number one priority.”

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

When asked what was the most important criteria used for this award, “Participation from employees,” said Kandice Dickinson, director of Public Relations for Heart ‘n Home Hospice. “Once you have a high enough percentage you are entered in, and then it’s based off of employee’s feedback.

“What I’m most proud of [in winning this award]is the fact that our employees felt happy at work, taken care of and that their safety and family’s safety was a priority; and positively led by leaders during one of the most uncertain and unprecedented times since Heart ‘n Home opened,” continued Dickinson. “To gain this recognition is prestigious, but during a time of national emergency and a pandemic, that is something we are very proud of. Our leadership team looks forward to reviewing the feedback and improving in areas where it is needed.”

Heart ‘n Home Hospice needed to have special training to help the business become the best place to work. “Heart ‘n Home sends each employee through a “transformation week.” Similar to a new employee orientation, except we go much deeper in meaning in your professional and personal livelihood,” said Dickinson. “We continue for several weeks after the initial week with discipline-specific training for nurses, personal care assistants, care navigators and spiritual and grief counselors. We also have simulation rooms with talking manikins — that every employee uses to practice our visit. We go through multiple scenarios, from basic to advanced, to practice in a safe environment and not in patient’s homes. Every employee tests out annually. We utilize System 7, which is an extraordinary people development process that instills confidence and competence in every employee.

“Our team is working harder than ever during COVID-19 for patients and their families. We are still seeing patients, accepting new ones and have a COVID dedicated team for those positive. We are here for our community and want them to feel our love,” said Dickinson.

The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.

Heart ‘n Home Hospice will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on October 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.

